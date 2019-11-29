Instant reaction/analysis from the Apple Cup

It happened again. The Washington football came back after a bit of a slow start, taking down Washington State 31-13 for its seventh straight Apple Cup win.
The turning point
After both teams scored on their opening possessions in the second half, WSU forced a fumble to get the ball back down 28-13. The Cougars drove down the field, going 63 yards on 13 plays, but on a third-down swing pass in the UW red zone, Trent McDuffie jarred the ball out of Deon McIntosh’s grasp, and Myles Bryant came up with it. He would have had plenty of room to run too, but the officials blew the play dead, and only gave the Huskies the ball after the review.
Washington wouldn’t score on its ensuing drive, but McDuffie came up big again, picking Anthony Gordon off to force WSU off the field yet again and letting the UW offense start to burn the clock away.
One key stat
Once again, Washington played most of its game against WSU with at least six defensive backs on the field. And once again, the Huskies still managed to get in the backfield routinely, finishing with five sacks.
Those five sacks are the most for the UW in a game this season, to go along with three takeaways.
UW player of the game - Edefuan Ulofoshio
The redshirt freshman walk-on continues to be one of the standouts for the UW defense. Starting for the second week in a row, and doing so this time in a light box with the Huskies adding DBs, Ulofoshio finished with 13 total tackles. He also added 1.5 sacks.
What’s next for UW?
To bowl season we go. Washington will find out its exact fate in two weeks, and the Huskies know they won’t get a trip to their fourth straight New Year’s Six Bowl, but the time spent waiting is going to be a lot more of a happier one for UW fans than if this result went the other way.
