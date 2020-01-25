Huskies fall to Tigers in ITA Kickoff Weekend opener

The No. 17 Washington women’s tennis team took their second consecutive loss against Princeton in a back-and-forth battle at the ITA Kickoff Weekend Tournament.
Despite the Huskies (4-2) being favorites coming into the matchup, the Tigers (1-0) came out swinging.
Princeton started strong with an aggressive mentality, taking two straight sets to win the doubles point which proved decisive. In all three doubles matchups, Washington was on its heels early on. The sophomore duo of Zoey Weil and Nika Zupancic were able to keep their contest close before Nathalie Rodilosso and Brianna Shvets of Princeton took them down 6-3.
Sophomore Sedona Gallagher and senior Katarina Kopcalic fell behind early, going down 4-1 before eventually losing their set 6-3, which clinched the opening point of the weekend for Princeton.
At No. 1, junior Vanessa Wong and senior Natsuho Arakawa’s matchup was following the same pattern as those of their teammates. They fell behind 5-3 before their set was cut short due to the point already being secured by virtue of the other matchups.
“Our doubles needs to get better, '' head coach Robin Stephenson said. “I think when we win the doubles point it makes a big difference only having to win three singles. When we win the doubles point, we’re as good as anyone in the country. If we lose the doubles point, it’s difficult to win four singles. That’s the No. 1 thing. We have to come out and play more aggressive doubles.”
The singles matchups came down to a contest between Zupancic and Stephanie Schrage for the final point. Zupancic started off the match strong winning the opening set, but ultimately fell short in a difficult 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 loss.
“It’s a tough loss being the last match on,” Wong said, speaking about Zupancic. “I was just trying to shift her focus to tomorrow. Our matches are back to back and as much as it sucks to lose today, she has tomorrow to prove herself again.”
Two of the other singles came down to a third set. Kopcalic lost her matchup 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, while teammate Weil fought back to even the score after dropping her first set, but came up short, losing 0-6, 6-3, 3-6.
“I thought the girls did a good job of battling and giving ourselves a chance to win the match,” Stephenson said. “The more we put ourselves in those positions, the easier it’s going to be to close those out.”
Despite the loss, the Huskies got some strong individual performances from Wong, Arakawa, and Gallagher. Wong (6-1, 7-5) and Gallagher (6-4, 6-4) swept their matchups comfortably, each maintaining their unbeaten singles records.
Arakawa also swept her match in straight sets, but in a much closer contest. The first set finished 7-6 on a tiebreak while the second finished 7-5.
“Lately I’ve been trying to use what I have on the day,” Arakawa said. “I wasn’t feeling my best at some games, but I was just trying to stay focused and see what I can do to beat her. She didn’t like the forehand side so I tried to use that side.”
The Huskies will look to bounce back against Kentucky tomorrow at 11 a.m. in a consolation match.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
