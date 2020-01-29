‘I’m just ready for the opportunity’: Marcus Tsohonis is bringing a calm presence to UW’s offense

The conversation between Mike Hopkins and Marcus Tsohonis was pretty simple after Quade Green was ruled academically ineligible by the NCAA for the rest of Washington’s season. According to Hopkins, it went something like this:
“Marcus, Quade can’t play anymore, you want to play or not?”
“Yeah, I want to play, coach.”
“Alright, let’s go. You want to play? Let’s go play.”
The true freshman’s task for the rest of the season won’t be as simple.
Originally on track to redshirt, and operating as the Huskies’ fourth option as the point man, Tsohonis dressed for the first time in almost a month against Stanford three weeks ago. Playing sparingly against the Cardinal and Golden Bears that weekend, the point guard’s workload ramped up significantly the following week against the Oregon schools.
“I was just ready for the opportunity, I had to stay ready,” Tsohonis said.
The Portland-native played 65 combined minutes against his backyard Beavers and Ducks, only playing a total of 21 minutes up to that point in the season. Against the likes of all-conference talents Payton Pritchard and Tres Tinkle, Tsohonis scored 25 points in what was essentially his debut weekend showcase.
As nearly 10,000 fans at Alaska Airlines Arena watched an overtime matchup against the Ducks, the freshman kept one thing on his mind over the rest of the noise.
“I have to stay calm,” Tsohonis said. “Because that’s what everyone sees.”
Beneath the freshman’s relaxed demeanor was a whirlwind of emotion and pain. With cramps and general weariness affecting his play late and in overtime, Hopkins stuck with Tsohonis late and in key situations because of his play to that point.
“The crowd was going, I just tried to stay cool and calm,” Tsohonis said. “If my teammates see me just messing up and kind of like fearing away from it, they are going to fear away. So I just kind of try to stay poised and go along with the game.”
The Huskies came up short, in part due to Tsohonis’ methodical pace, but they would not have been in a position to win without him, either.
“His size, he has really good instincts, he’s a basketball player,” Hopkins said. “He knows angles, he just has a natural feel. He knows how to get a shot at the end of the shot clock if he has to, he’s pretty cerebral in that regard.”
With a calming presence that Washington has been lacking without Green, Tsohonis has taken to the task of running its offense. His potential redshirt season lasting less than a month, the point guard is looking to bring the same energy to the court as a contributor as he was planning to bring to a sit-out season.
“I’m still going to come in working hard,” Tsohonis said. “Now I gotta be more of a vocal point, and talking, and being more vocal to everybody, and getting guys in their space. I’m just ready for the opportunity. I stayed ready, even when I was redshirting. I just worked hard, kept my head down and kept pushing.”
The freshman slowed his pace to single-digit scoring marks against Utah and Colorado, but with a still unproven cast of guards in Hopkins’ offense, he could be relied on more and more down the stretch of games. If his performances against Oregon and Oregon State are any indication, Tsohonis can light it up on the stat sheet on any night against any opponent.
“[It’s] just a great opportunity for me to step in and just try to take care of the team now,” he said.
With just 10 games left in the regular season, Tsohonis will be critical to the future success of this year’s version of the Huskies and beyond. Wearing street clothes at games less than a month ago with his eye on next season, the future is now for the calm and collected freshman.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
