Huskies looking ahead towards conference play with momentum

Following two wins in Las Vegas over Thanksgiving weekend, the Washington women’s basketball team is now looking towards conference play starting this weekend.The Huskies will kick off their 22-game Pac-12 schedule this Friday at California before traveling down to Palo Alto on Sunday to take on the No. 2 Stanford
“It's a long road ahead,” Head Coach Jody Wynn said. “We talk about getting one percent better every day, that’s all we can control.”
The Huskies hope to continue to build on their improvements between their two wins in Vegas. After beating San Diego St in nail-biter 61-59, the Huskies blew out BYU 77-48 in their second game in Las Vegas.
“We had two days of very effective practice, while we were out in Vegas,” Wynn said. “We really just worked on us and getting better”
After the shortest non-conference schedule in team history, the Huskies now face a daunting Pac-12 schedule. Five Pac-12 teams are currently ranked in the top-25, four of which are in the top-10. The Huskies will need their young players to step up if they hope to compete in the Pac-12. Fortunately for the Huskies that youth is already starting to play a key role.
Sadler wins Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
Freshman guard Tameiya Sadler won the season’s first Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award for her performances against San Diego State and BYU. In the first two games of her Washington career Sadler averaged 17.5 points, 5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 assists.
“It just makes me want to play harder,” Sadler said. “It shows that my hard work is paying off and that everyone is seeing what I’m doing.”
Sadler was already the hero of the game in her debut against San Diego State. With the game tied 59-59, the freshman made the game winning bucket with five seconds left on the clock, capping off a strong performance for Sadler where she finished the night with 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists.
“She made a great offensive play that helped us win the game.” Wynn said.
The freshman played even better against BYU. She led the team in scoring finishing with 23 points and shooting a perfect 3-of-3 from three point range. She also led the team with seven rebounds and picked up three steals.
Sadler is the first Husky to be named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week since February 2017 and is hoping to build off her strong opening performances heading into conference play.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
