Hopkins’ late-game experiments not enough to overcome WSU

After erasing a double-digit halftime deficit, the Washington men’s basketball saw another 10-point lead arise in the blink of an eye.
Desperate for a win, Mike Hopkins turned to Elijah Hardy and RaeQuan Battle off the bench in the waning moments. The pair had combined for less than five combined minutes, and Hardy hadn’t seen the court until that point.
Perhaps more surprisingly, Hopkins went away, for the briefest of moments, from his patented zone.
“We just felt when they ended up taking that 10-point lead, we needed to change something,” Hopkins said. “I thought [the man] sparked it, we got some easy baskets in transition and then the longer we stayed in it there was some fouls, we put them at the line, which were big plays.”
Hopkins’ man defense created a different pace, led by Hardy, who finished with five points and was plus-4 in his four and a half minutes on the floor. Pushing the ball harder in transition and finding players for easy looks suddenly drew the game back to single digits and gave Washington a chance to win.
Then the man defense broke down, the Cougars (15-14, 6-10 Pac-12) made some free throws, Nahziah Carter missed a layup, and the Huskies (13-16, 3-13 Pac-12) got swept by their rivals, 78-74.
“We fouled way far from the basket too many times,” Carter said. “I just felt we got a bit anxious when we were in man and we put them on the line and that really hurt us.”
Battle, who played five and a half minutes, missed both his three-point attempts in the deciding moments.
After appearing to turn the corner in a 35-point blowout win against Cal, Washington is back to square one and still dealing with inconsistency.
“We show many good signs but it's like anything, you’re just looking for that consistency,” Hopkins said. “You’re looking for that non-mental lapse. You’re looking for more focus. As a coach you’re always striving for perfection. You know, progress, not perfection. We’re taking baby steps, we’re not taking those significant steps that you need to take to be able to win these games.”
The Huskies have just two games left in the regular season, and with their apparent focus on finishing the season and attempting to make a run in the Pac-12 Tournament in two weeks, Hopkins will likely experiment more to try and find a win.
So far, through 16 conference games, he has yet to find a way for his young Huskies to finish close games.
“It’s just hard cause I know we’re good. I know we are,” Hopkins said. “It’s just, can we get them to be a little more consistent at times? We’re right there, we’re playing hard, we just need to play a little smarter, we have to be able to execute a little better for longer periods of time.”
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.