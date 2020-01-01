Tale of the tape: five things we learned about UW during nonconference season

With the latest unveiling of the AP top 25, the Washington men’s basketball team is unranked following a nonconference season-ending loss to Houston in the Diamond Head Classic. With conference season on the horizon and a chance for several other marquee wins in the Pac-12 this year, I got the chance to look over the tape and found out five things about the Huskies heading into their conference opener against UCLA.
Mike Hopkins isn’t happy about the long twos either
Those who have watched the Huskies play this year know that are prone to the midrange shot, especially freshman forward Jaden McDaniels, who thrives with his 6-foot-9 height and smooth jumper. But a lot of those midrange shots are being shot from just in front of the three-point line, a basketball analytics and the Houston Rockets' nightmare.
Below is a chart used to calculate the effective field goal percentage when shooting from each location, a statistic that is used to evaluate what is and isn’t a good shot. While distance from defender and whether the shot is off the dribble or in a catch and shoot situation affects the number, midrange shots tend to be the least effective because they are harder to shoot than layups and dunks, and aren’t worth three points like their longer distance counterparts.
In Washington’s loss to No. 1 Gonzaga, it shot 12 of its 55 shot attempts from the midrange, with most occurring inside a step of the three-point line. That means over 20% of the UW’s shot attempts came from the least effective area on the court.
Coupled with that, the Huskies made just five of those 12 attempts, and only made one of their six in the second half. Quade Green (2-of-6 on deep midrange attempts) and McDaniels (2-for-4) are the big culprits, and Hopkins, when asked after the Gonzaga game about the long-range two, had this to say:
“I don’t like long twos, you might as well shoot a three … Young guys are always thinking, they’re just trying to get the shot, rather than knowing where they are on the court. And that while be a big thing moving forward for sure.”
Maybe even more staggering of a number for the Huskies is that they’ve only taken 16 three-point shots from the corners, analytically the best shot on the floor.
Luckily for the UW, both McDaniels and Green have shown that they can make the midrange shot fairly consistently, despite the struggles against the Bulldogs. In a recent win against Ball State, Washington was shot five times from the corners and knocked down three of those attempts.
While the Huskies certainly shouldn’t abandon the midrange shot — after all, Jaylen Nowell practically made a living on it last season — they’ll need to find a way to either get to the rim or take the more effective three-point shot as the year wears on.
Isaiah Stewart still needs the ball more
Among players that have played more than 30 minutes, it should be no surprise that McDaniels and fellow freshman Isaiah Stewart are leading the Huskies in usage rate (an estimate of the percentage of team plays used by a player while he was on the floor). Despite the higher volume, Stewart, who is the most talented and polished offensive player for the Huskies, needs more touches.
The freshman and potential lottery pick’s usage rate of 27.7 isn’t even in the top-50 in the nation among players receiving 30 or more minutes per game. This doesn’t come as a huge surprise given he’s playing with McDaniels, another potential lottery pick, and Green, who was once a McDonald’s All-American. The ball needs to be spread around and Hopkins is going to want a diverse offensive attack.
“When you have a guy as dominant as he is, you obviously need balance, but you have to go to what works,” Hopkins said. “That’s why Jaylen Nowell had the ball all the time, he was pretty successful.”
That being said, Stewart didn’t score a point, or even get up a shot attempt in the final six minutes of Washington’s loss to Gonzaga. The Huskies learned from that and went to Stewart relentlessly in its latest loss against Houston, and while his efforts weren’t enough, he’s the one they will have to rely on late in games.
“It’s a physical game,” Hopkins said. “I have to do a better job of judging when he’s tired and when he’s not tired because he’s not a guy who will tell you when he’s tired. One day he told me he needed to feel his lungs burn just to feel like he was alive. And I was like, ‘You have to do what? You should have never told me that, now I’ve got to get you more rest.’ He just plays so hard and he competes at a high level all the time.”
In the UW's season-opening win against Baylor, it was Stewart who knocked down the game-winning shot for the UW, and he’ll be needed down the stretch of games to win. Hopkins has already said that the offense is designed to get the ball to him, and teams will certainly be wary of his abilities, but Hopkins, Green, and company need to find a way to get the talented player more touches if they want to make a run in the conference again.
Huskies have to find a body in the zone
Hopkins admitted this week in availability that the Huskies may never be a truly great rebounding team, but that they’ll need to be better if they want to a championship-caliber team. The UW has been outdone on the offensive glass in nine consecutive games, dating back over a month, and most of that is the result of UW not finding bodies to close out defensive possessions.
Against Houston, the Huskies actually were leading the rebound battle at the half, when they held on to a double-digit lead. But by the time the game was over, the Huskies were outrebounded again, and it showed up on the scoreboard in their third loss.
“It’s been there,” Hopkins said. “You’ve just got to do it all the time, it’s a focus. When you’re in zone, there are a lot of holes in a zone … you’re rebounding areas. Championship basketball, which we want to be playing at the end of the year, you have to be able to do those things.”
In the zone, especially, it is important to find a body to box out so you can limit your opponent to just one shot. Washington last year was able to rebound well enough to storm its way through the Pac-12, and was helped by an enormous amount of steals and blocks, which eliminates the need to rebound altogether, but this team will need to rebound a lot better, especially given their height.
With seven players that are at least 6-foot-9 on Washington’s roster, there is really no excuse for UW getting outrebounded by anyone.
Hopkins has especially noticed in the losses that there are lapses late in games that create second-chance opportunities for opposing offenses to take advantage. Surprisingly, it was in Washington’s first game against Baylor that it executed most cleanly in the clutch.
Green is playing great basketball, for the most part
While he has certainly made his fair share of mistakes, as all the Huskies have, Green has played his best basketball of the early season recently, averaging 5.4 assists per game and directly a young offense that needs his court leadership.
Hopkins has constantly stressed the need for a point guard to be an extension of himself, the head coach, on the floor, and Green has fulfilled that role nicely this season. A true point guard, Green has also seen his shot fall consistently after a tough start, scoring in double figures in each of Washington’s last six games, and scoring over 20 in half of those games.
“He’s learning the defense, that’s been a big challenge for him,” Hopkins said. “He’s always been a good shooter and he’s starting to shoot the ball well. When you have a guy of that caliber, when the game is on the line or just open shots, it’s huge.”
Green has had to give up a lot of scoring duty to Stewart, McDaniels, and Nahziah Carter, but he’s stepped into his role nicely already and should be one of the Pac-12’s top point guards come conference season.
His assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.5 ranks first on the team, and second in the Pac-12 among players averaging over 30 minutes per game.
Defense has had its problems but is on pace for strong season
Despite losing pretty much their entire core last season, the Huskies are right on pace to average nearly the same in scoring defense this season, giving up 63.8 points per game as opposed to 64.8 a year ago.
While this year’s team isn’t as battle-tested as last year’s was, it held up well against a strong Baylor offense and at times held its own against Gonzaga’s potent offense. The problems on the defensive end have often come when team’s out-execute their zone or a very young and green UW misses a rotation or is just a step late on help.
What Hopkins wasn’t happy about was giving up a strong three-point percentage to opposing teams, which the Huskies have fixed temporarily, giving up just six to Gonzaga on 28.6% shooting and more recently giving up eight on 22 attempts against Houston.
Time will tell if this team can keep up its current trajectory, which, despite losses to the Bulldogs and Cougars, is positive. Washington’s three-point percentage defense ranks second in the Pac-12, and they rank near the top in both blocks per game (6.3) and steals per game (7.7) once again.
Up next
The Huskies will open their conference season against the LA schools, starting with UCLA (7-6) tomorrow at 7 p.m. UCLA has struggled under new head coach Mick Cronin and Hofstra, BYU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Cal State Fullerton. The Bruins enter conference play on a three-game losing streak.
