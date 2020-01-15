Huskies look to continue hot start with first road trip of the season

Fresh off a perfect opening weekend, the No. 14 Washington women’s tennis team will travel to Honolulu to play a pair of matches beginning with a contest against Hawai’i followed by a ranked matchup against No. 16 Florida State.
The Huskies (3-0) are looking to build on a strong first weekend which saw them win all three of their matches 7-0.
In singles, Vanessa Wong (3-0), Natsuho Arakawa (3-0), and Katarina Kopcalic (3-0) have stood out in the first few matches to the season on the top three courts for the Huskies, comfortably beating their opponents thus far.
The first test of the road trip comes against a Hawai’i team that has never beaten Washington, losing the past eight meetings between the two in Honolulu. In those matches, Hawai’i has never managed to win more than two points from the UW.
Hawai’i played in the Weinman Foundation Invitational Tournament this past weekend, but its first formal matchup of the season comes against the Huskies this week.
Washington has cruised through the first few matches of the season, but this week will provide a tougher test as they play their first ranked opponent of the season: Florida State. This will be the first match of the winter season for the Seminoles (0-0) while it will be the Huskies’ fifth, giving the Dawgs a substantial edge in terms of game experience.
The UW will face the UH on Wednesday at 5 p.m. before playing FSU Friday at noon.
