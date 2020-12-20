Instant: Washington wrecked by Colorado in Las Vegas

It only took about five minutes for everything to go off the rails.
Facing Colorado in a neutral matchup in Las Vegas, the Washington men’s basketball team only needed five minutes to completely fall apart, losing 92-69.
A 9-0 Buffaloes run starting at the 19-minute mark was just a sign of how things were going to go for the Huskies, who couldn’t do anything against the Buffs all night long.
Offensively, the Huskies struggled to do much of anything. The team shot 38% from the floor in the first half, and went 1-of-9 from three-point range. Washington also turned the ball over eight times, and at the break, only four players had even scored, with sophomore Riley Sorn leading the team with 12 points. For the first 15 minutes, he was the only UW player with multiple made baskets.
Senior Quade Green also struggled, forcing shots as the UW continued to dig itself a massive hole. He was 2-of-9 from the field and 0-of-4 from three in 18 first half minutes. He was a team-worst minus-19, with no rebounds, an assist, and two turnovers before the break.
Washington didn’t play much better on the other side of the ball. Colorado shot 60% in the first half, led by senior Dallas Walton, who scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting. CU also shot 50% from beyond the arc in the first half, and out-rebounded the UW 18-15. It was Colorado’s highest scoring half since 2012, even though star point guard McKinley Wright IV only scored two points.
The second half wasn’t any better for Washington. With seven minutes left, Colorado had pushed the deficit to 30 points. A 15-0 UW run at the end of the game made no impact on the game.
Walton scored a career-high 22 points, and five CU players posted double-digits, Wright not among them. Colorado also got 42 points off its bench, 15 second chance points, and 13 points off turnovers.
Washington returns to the court Thursday, Dec. 31 when it welcomes Arizona to Alaska Airlines Arena. Tipoff is at 5 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
