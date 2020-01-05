Instant: Huskies rebound from conference-opening loss with win over Trojans

The first half couldn’t have been any uglier for the Washington men’s basketball team in its last time out against UCLA, but that wouldn’t happen again for the UW. Thanks to several first half runs and a strong start out of the gate, the UW beat USC, 72-40, to split its conference-opening weekend at Hec Ed.
It took the Trojans (12-3, 1-1 Pac-12) over five minutes to make their first field goal, as the Huskies (11-4, 1-1 Pac-12) opened the game on a 10-1 run with a swarming defense. In the first half alone, freshman Jaden McDaniels secured six blocks to go along with a steal, and the Huskies held the Trojans to 7-of-33 shooting from the floor.
But USC was able to capitalize on a slew of offensive rebounds and second-chances, staying in the game despite shooting 21% from the field. By the half, Southern Cal had taken five more shots than the UW, with eight offensive rebounds.
The Huskies went on another run to close the half and found themselves up 35-21, thanks in part to the frenetic and strong play of Nate Roberts. The redshirt freshman scored seven points and hauled in six rebounds in relief of Hameir Wright, who sat most of the first half with foul trouble.
Washington started the second half feeding the ball to freshman Isaiah Stewart, he sat nearly half the first half to give minutes to the inspired Roberts. After just six points at the break, he equaled that output in less than six minutes, and finished the game with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
But it was the UW defense that paced the onslaught of USC, as the Huskies forced 21 turnovers, held the Trojans to 20% shooting, and blocked 12 shots with 14 steals. With just 40 points, the Trojans were held a season low, and made just two three-point shots.
Behind Stewart, Washington got double-digit scoring efforts from Quade Green and McDaniels.
Up next
The Huskies will take their Pac-12 tour on the road for the first time, taking on Stanford on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Bay Area. The Cardinal (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) opened Pac-12 play with a dominant win over California last Thursday, 68-52, on the Farm.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
