To go or not to go: UW baseball prepares for draft changes and senior eligibility

Jack Enger thought this season might be his last on Montlake.
After spending most of his freshman year on the bench, Enger burst onto the scene as a sophomore. The hard-throwing righty thrived in a bullpen role, finishing second on the team with a 3.20 ERA and third in appearances with 28. And he followed up his breakout year with a summer spent in the Cape Cod League playing for the Wareham Gatemen.
“It’s been my dream ever since I was young to get a chance to play professional baseball,” Enger said. “So I totally thought there could be a chance and a possibility to make that come true this year.”
Returning to Montlake, the hard-throwing righty moved into a starter role and was in the middle of another successful year until the COVID-19 outbreak ended his season when the Pac-12 cancelled athletic events March 12.
“It was tough to have our season ripped away and cancelled so quickly because there was so much left to prove,” Enger said. “We had so much fun together, that’s what I miss the most.”
Then, March 26, the MLB Players’ Association and MLB came to an agreement that, among other things, gave teams the right to reduce the 40-round amateur draft scheduled to just five to 10 rounds and limit undrafted free agents to a maximum signing bonus of $20,000 as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
“I was happy to see that they’re even going to have a draft, because there were rumors they might not,” head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “Our day and our weeks and our mission for our players is not just about the postseason and getting back to Omaha. It’s just as much about player development. We want our guys to get out there and play professional baseball if they have those types of tools, which a lot of our guys do.”
Coupled with the NCAA’s decision to grant an additional year of eligibility to spring sport athletes, players like Enger who were projected draft picks now have a difficult decision to make. He’s not alone. Fellow juniors and MLB prospects Braiden Ward, Stevie Emanuels, and Christian Jones also find themselves in this position.
A redshirt junior, who was eligible for the draft last season but returned after a hand injury ruled him out for the year in hopes of boosting his draft stock, Jones has already declared he will not return.
“Christian is graduating this quarter and will be done with school,” Meggs said. “He hopes to be drafted or signed as a free agent and we are supporting him in this effort.”
The MLB draft is a complicated system, with players trying to improve their draft stock to earn higher signing bonuses. College juniors and high school seniors have the most leverage, as they can reject their selection and return to their universities if teams don’t offer them enough money. Shortening the draft will see them lose that negotiating position since fewer players will be picked.
According to Meggs, a 10-round draft would see most of the players he was expecting to leave get drafted. It starts to get a little more interesting if MLB cuts it to five, but he hopes that players will consider coming back instead of taking the $20,000 and jumping too early.
Seniors are in a different situation. In a typical draft, four-year players find themselves filling out the bottom of minor league rosters, but now they have the opportunity to come back and finish their college careers on their own terms. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has also impacted player management for baseball. As part of the NCAA’s eligibility ruling, the roster, which usually has a 35-player limit, will be expanded.
Next season though, the personnel limit will return and with more players back than expected, teams will have to make some tough decisions. However, that doesn’t bother Meggs, who hopes that all of his seniors will come back and have one final chance to end their careers on a high note.
“How this thing ended, I don’t want that to be their last memory of their college career at the University of Washington,” Meggs said. “If those guys want to come back we’d love to have them back. It’s going to be up to them but we’d love to include them next year.”
One player who’s leaning toward a return is senior shortstop Ramon Bramasco. The former junior college transfer was preparing to accept that he had played his last game, but with another year of eligibility and still one more year of school to get his degree, the senior is fairly confident he will take Meggs’ offer.
“There were moments in the back of my head where I was preparing myself like, ‘Hey, that might have been it,’” Bramasco said. “You kind of try to go at things as much as you can like it's the last game you ever play, but for it to actually happen was weird to think about at the moment.”
One of four seniors on the team along with Leo Nierenberg, Rollie Nichols, and Nick Roberts, Bramasco says the team is glad to have one more chance to run the season back, especially now that their eligibility has been officially restored.
Enger, meanwhile, will keep taking things day by day. He says he’ll be happy if he gets drafted as it puts him one step closer to achieving his dream of playing Major League Baseball. If he doesn’t, he’s content to return to the Diamond on Montlake.
“My mindset right now is that since we do get that year of eligibility back I’m kind of taking it as a win-win situation,” he said. “I’m taking this time to regroup, get stronger, keep throwing and build that arm strength. And if I do get drafted, I go out and play, go to the minors. Or I don’t get drafted and I get stronger, more mature and come back next year and prove my stock again.”
