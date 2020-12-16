The Emergence of “Mount Riley” Sorn

While the Washington men’s basketball team’s season might be off to a shaky start, the emergence of sophomore center Riley Sorn has been among the team’s bright spots so far.
Though his playing time has fluctuated through the season’s early goings depending on the Huskies (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12) opponent, the 7’4” Sorn has shown glimpses of extreme talent that head coach Mike Hopkins aims to utilize for years to come. During a press conference on Tuesday, Hopkins raved about Sorn, who he referred to as “Mount Riley,” praising his intangibles and his offensive performance.
“When he puts pressure on the rim, you can throw it up to him and he’s finishing,” Hopkins said. “[He’s a] really good passer and he makes foul shots.”
Though Sorn played sparingly in Washington’s season opener against No. 2 Baylor, logging just three minutes, his brief stint in the game left Hopkins impressed. Since then, Sorn has become a more frequent member of the Huskies’ rotation, playing double-digit minutes in two of the Huskies’ following three games, while scoring a career-high eight points in a loss to Utah.
When called upon from the bench, he has provided great energy, a soft touch around the rim, and a massive presence in the paint, which has undoubtedly helped Washington on the glass. But of the traits he has shown through the Huskies’ first five games, it might be his positive, group-oriented mentality that has Hopkins most excited.
“The great thing about Riley is that he’s all about how we’re going to win as a team…” Hopkins said. “He’s the ultimate team-guy.”
Moreover, Sorn’s excellent passing and uncanny ability to see the floor are among his most noticeable talents. With his size, he is bound to draw two defenders when he gets deep in the post, so his skill in sharing the ball and finding open teammates will be crucial in his development.
“I think my vision of the court and my ability to get used to the plays and predict what people are going to do makes me a threat,” Sorn said. “If you try to stop me and double team me, I’m going to be just as happy getting an assist as getting a dunk.”
And while Sorn’s abilities might come as a surprise to fans, his success is no shock for those close to the program. According to Hopkins, Sorn scored 28 points in a preseason scrimmage and has been battling some of the program’s dominant big men since his arrival at UW, including Noah Dickerson and the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart. In fact, Hopkins stated that Sorn was the one player that Stewart had trouble scoring against in his collegiate career.
Sorn addressed the benefits of playing against such high-caliber players on a daily basis during Tuesday’s press conference.
“The thing that those guys taught me the most was how to use my strength in the right way.”
In all, both Sorn’s talent and attitude have him poised to be a key player in the Huskies’ rotation for years to come. His next chance to perform on the court will come Wednesday night at 8:00 PM, as the Huskies take on Montana at Alaska Airlines Arena.
