Offensive struggles continue without Green as Huskies drop second straight

Another poor offensive performance saw the Washington men’s basketball team drop its second straight game to California in overtime, 61-58.
As poorly as the Huskies (11-6, 1-3 Pac-12) played in the first half, they had a chance to win late after a Jamal Bey layup gave them the lead with 3:33 to play. However, after the Bears (8-8, 2-1 Pac-12) evened the score at 49-49 on the next possession, neither team scored in the final two minutes and the game went into overtime.
After trading baskets and free throws most of overtime, Cal’s Matt Bradley banked in a three-pointer with seven seconds remaining to take the lead for good. Hameir Wright was able to get a shot off in time, but his shot went off the backboard to hand the Huskies their second straight loss.
The UW made just one shot in the overtime period.
Isaiah Stewart managed 13 points and six rebounds in the loss, and was followed in scoring by Bey, who had 12, and Jaden McDaniels, who notched his second-straight double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Huskies offensive hangover continued in the first half with starting point guard Quade Green, as they managed just 20 points, shot 25% from the floor, and turned the ball over seven times.
The one thing that did keep the UW in the game was it’s shooting from beyond the arc, and its defense. It made five shots from deep, and just two shots from everywhere else in the first half. Only one player had more than three points, Isaiah Stewart, who had four at the break.
Washington’s defense held the Bears to 38.7% shooting in the first half, and held them to just three shots from deep, but couldn’t generate turnovers and turn them into points. Forcing just four turnovers, the Huskies had zero points off those takeaways in the first frame.
The second half started with a thud, like the opening frame, but after a switch to man defense and increased defensive energy, the Huskies put together a 12-2 run to tie the game at 43-43 with 6:39 to play.
In the final six and a half minutes of regulation, the Huskies made just two baskets.
They finished with a putrid 29.5% from the floor, and made just eight of their 31 three-point attempts. Normally with a more opportunistic defense, the Huskies finished with just six points off takeaways compared to the Bears’ 12.
Up next
Washington will have until Thursday to figure out its offensive problems, as Oregon State comes to Hec Ed for a contest at 8 p.m. The Beavers have just one win in conference against Colorado. The UW will follow that contest with a Saturday tilt against top-10 Oregon.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
