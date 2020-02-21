Nkwonta sets Husky record for the third time this season

The Last Chance College Elite Meet started off with a bang on Friday when senior thrower Angel Nkwonta broke her own school record in the weight throw. Throwing 69 feet, 8.25 inches, Nkwonta broke the school record for the third time this season and is closing in on an elusive 70-foot throw.
“It feels really good,” Nkwonta said. “Knowing that there's still more in me, that wasn’t my most consistent set and it still went pretty far.”
Nkwonta believes that Friday’s performance can be improved upon as the season continues. She is looking forward to building on the strong indoor season in practice and coming out strong in the outdoor season this spring.
“Just keeping my practices consistent,” Nkwonta said. “Focusing on one thing that helps me build.”
Nkwonta’s teammate freshman Beatrice Asomaning also had a PR in the weight throw after throwing 53 feet, 6.5 inches.
“Brings in the energy for sure,” Nkwonta said about having Asomaning competing with her.
Houser PRs but just misses out on a sub-four
Freshman runner Luke Houser set a new personal best in the one mile run after running a 4:00.61. Houser just missed out on becoming the 11th Husky to ever run a sub-four mile.
“It’s a little disappointing not to get four because that was the goal going in,” Houser said. “But I’m not going to complain about running four flat, it’s still a big stride from where I was a year ago or even a week ago, so I’m happy with it.”
Houser who is already the freshman record holder in the 3000-meter believes Friday’s performance will help him improve his 3000-meter time in next week’s MPSF Championships at the Dempsey Indoor.
“Next week I’m running the 3k at the MPSF Championships, hopefully I can drop my time from three weeks ago,” Houser said.
Other PRs around Dempsey Indoor
-Junior Jelani Heath set an indoor PR in the long jump with a jump of 19 feet, 4.25 inches
-Sophomore Shona McCulloch shaved 12 seconds off her PR in the one mile run after running a 4:43.87
-Sophomore Elijah Mason set a PR in the weight throw in the third meet in a row after throwing 65 feet, 0.25 inches
-Sophomore Aaliyah Wilson moved to number three all-time in Husky history the 60m hurdles after running a 8.35
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
