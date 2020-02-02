Second half defense gets Huskies overtime, but can’t close out Bears

The Washington women’s basketball team held California to just 3 points in the final 4:48 of regulation, allowing the team to send the game to overtime tied 67-67. But the 14 points the UW surrendered in the extra period led a 81-74 loss, its eighth in a row.
The Huskies (10-11, 2-8 Pac-12) trailed by 13 points with just under five minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but went on a 16-3 run to send the game into overtime.
During that stretch, the UW defense forced the Golden Bears (9-12, 1-9 Pac-12) into five turnovers, scoring eight points off those mistakes.
“I will give a shoutout to our fans, our fans were really loud and I think that riled them up a little bit too, for not being able to hear things,” senior Amber Melgoza said. “But it’s just something where you have to compete, you gotta have that heart. When it comes down to the last minutes, you gotta show your passion for defense.”
Melgoza, who scored 35 points, was also a leader on the defensive end on Sunday with three steals. Freshman Quay Miller and Sophomore T.T. Watkins both recorded two steals as well.
“[Watkins] was impressive defensively and gave us a lot of energy, we just needed a couple more people that could consistently defend the paint and score the ball,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “And I gotta find somebody, put them in better positions where the load doesn’t always have to be on Amber’s shoulders.”
As usual, Washington ran out multiple defensive looks, but nothing seemed to contain California in the first half. The Bears hung 39 points before the break and went 16-of-28 from the field. Cal also dominated down low, as they scored 20 of their points in the paint.
And though the Dawgs were able to disrupt Cal’s offense at times, racking up five steals that lead to four points off turnovers, they still couldn’t slow down the Bear passing attack. Cal assisted on nine of its made baskets in the first half.
Washington’s inability to knock down shots made it difficult to set up its defense, as it missed 22 shots and only converted eight attempts.
That was improved out of the halftime break with the Huskies hitting four shots in the opening five minutes of the third quarter. They forced five turnovers in the third quarter alone.
The Huskies still had some difficulty guarding the interior, the Bears scored 12 of their 13 points in the paint for the third quarter. They also pulled down four offensive rebounds.
“We just couldn’t defend the post today, that’s the bottom line, we gave up way too many easy, easy layups,” Wynn said.
Washington will stay home next week and host Utah on Friday at 7 p.m. and then Colorado on Sunday at noon.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
