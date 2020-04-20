Kaija Gibson’s selfless soul

Like every little girl who attends Washington softball games, Kaija Gibson has always wanted to be a Husky.
Growing up, the 30-minute drive from Redmond to the shores of Montlake was a weekend routine for Gibson and her father. She would sit in the bleachers at Husky Softball Stadium, wearing her Marnie Koziol jersey, dreaming about playing on that same field. When she wasn’t in the stands, Gibson was on the field, participating in Husky camps under the watchful eyes of head coach Heather Tarr.
“At one of the camps, Coach Tarr, she asked me, ‘Do you want to be a Husky?’” Gibson said. “I was probably like 8-years-old and I was like, ‘Yes I want to be a Husky!’ and I was set on being a Husky.”
While Gibson dreamed of playing at the UW, she didn’t exactly speak it into existence. It was her devotion to the game that stuck out from the start.
“In camps, we’d have a challenge, ‘Have Kaija do it’ and ‘Let’s see if Kaija can do it’,” Tarr said. “I still feel like that today, she has this spirit in her, wanting to be a part of what we are and make what we have even better.”
Doing anything to be alongside her idols, Gibson served as the UW bat girl in 2008, an opportunity to sit in the dugout next to her heroes, including Koziol and Tarr.
While that position only lasted one season, Gibson continued to surround herself with Husky softball. And in the following years as she attended more camps, it wasn’t just Tarr that saw the dedication. Gibson also impressed Washington alum Eve Gaw.
“She was just scrappy,” Gaw said. “She was not somebody that was super vocal or stood out because she was loud, but because she just hustled. She had a good attitude and did whatever you asked her to do.”
Gaw — a former teammate of Tarr — joined the UW staff in 2005 and helped coach the likes of Danielle Lawrie and Caitlin Noble. Although Gaw’s tenure on Montlake ended after a disappointing 2008 season, her bond with Gibson did not.
For nearly 10 years, Gaw mentored Gibson, training the Redmond native in pitching and hitting throughout her youth career. Though Gaw coached several junior athletes, there was something about Gibson that reminded the former Washington coach of herself. Tarr saw it too.
“Eve is similar to Kaija in a way,” Tarr said. “She has the biggest heart and cares so much for people. So passionate, so strong. She wears her heart on her sleeve. She would give anything to anybody so that they could improve. I think that Kaija got a lot of that out of Eve and they were attracted to each other in that kind of way. Just created a great relationship with that.”
A decade of training was rewarded as Gibson joined the Huskies in 2017. For her uniform number, she picked No. 32 to pay tribute to her childhood inspirations Gaw and Koziol, who wore No. 3 and 2, respectively.
Ever since then, Gibson has been the ultimate team player, and nothing demonstrates her devotion to the team better than the very word printed next to her name on the roster: utility.
In her first season at the UW, Gibson mostly played as a defensive replacement, recording only 44 at-bats all year. While she played in 48 games her sophomore year, only one of those was a start, continuing her limited role from the year prior.
It was a big sacrifice for Gibson, who would have been a starter at many other collegiate programs, but it was all worth it, staying with her hometown team to carry out her childhood dream. While she only started 16 games in her first two seasons, Gibson impressed Tarr with her perseverance.
“Her spirit to be a part of whatever the moment is,” Tarr said. “She has this spirit that as a coach you want to help her and you want to help her get better at what she wants to do.”
The waiting game paid off her junior year, as Gibson proved herself on the field. Tarr moved Gibson from her more accustomed outfield position to first base, where she became a regular starter, posting a .363 OBP and helping the Huskies reach the semifinals in the Women’s College World Series.
In what was supposed to be her final season, the senior saw her playing time dwindle again, losing her starting spot to freshman Kelley Lynch. But even after being set back to square one, Gibson has accepted her role, offering advice to her fellow teammates and cheering on Lynch to a team-leading eight home runs during the shortened season.
“Her enthusiasm for celebrating other people’s wins is such a huge piece for young women, and she does that so naturally and so effortlessly,” Gaw said. “It’s never gonna be a thing where you have to tell her to hustle or to help. Going back to that servant leadership. First one there, last one to leave. Just doing it because that’s what [she] does.”
That selfless attitude isn’t exclusive to the softball field, though. The fulfillment for helping others extends to the classroom, where Gibson is currently in the last quarter of her undergraduate studies in education. For her senior capstone, Gibson worked in a special education classroom at her old stomping grounds of Redmond High School.
However, she doesn’t see herself working in the classroom in the future. Gibson instead wants to stay involved with softball, hoping to relive that same dream she once had as a little girl, but this time as a coach.
“I think it's kind of cool being able to play a bunch of different positions and becoming a pro at each one,” Gibson said. “It's going to help me in my future when I'm coaching being able to know how to help different types of players.”
Before she enters the coaching world, Gibson plans to complete a master’s degree and return to the UW with her remaining season of eligibility.
While there may only be a season left of her collegiate career, Tarr still sees that little girl who came to camps so many years ago.
“It’s literally the exact same,” Tarr said. “This eager person who wants to give their heart and soul to something. We’re so lucky that that’s Husky softball right now. She’s eyes wide open, heart all in, and ready to make herself better and make everybody else around her better, including the coaches.”
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
