Washington looks to bounce back in ITA Kickoff Weekend

The No. 17 the UW women’s tennis team will take part in the ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament looking to get back to its winning ways. Held in Seattle for the first time, the UW will play host to Princeton, No. 11 USC, and Kentucky.
The Huskies (4-1) have started the season in good form, but will look to rebound from a tough 4-3 loss against Florida State this past weekend. The doubles point proved to be the difference in a close contest.
“Coming off a couple of matches in Hawai’i, we got a lot of good information about where we are as a team and some things we need to work on and so we’re going to work a lot on our doubles this week,” head coach Robin Stephenson said.
Despite the loss, Washington has been strong in the early part of its season winning four of five. However, as the focus shifts to the tournament, the Huskies will look to make some adjustments to improve their game.
“Just being more aggressive, we've been working on our transition and just finishing points the right way, just some different individual things,” Stephenson said. “We’re continuing to put the work in and learn from the matches that we played and hopefully we’ll be able to keep improving.”
Their first matchup comes against the Tigers (0-0), a team which they swept in last season’s NCAA tournament.
The winner of the matchup will advance to the final on Sunday to play for a spot in the National Team Indoor Championships in Chicago next month.
The matchup on the other side of the bracket will be contested by the Wildcats (5-0) and the Trojans (0-0). Kentucky has opened its season in commanding fashion, staying undefeated coming into this weekend.
Although USC has yet to play a match this season, it’ll prove to be a tough opponent having earned the No. 11 position in the most recent Oracle/ITA Division I Women’s team rankings.
In singles, junior Vanessa Wong has made Court 1 her own, winning all of her matches this season in the top singles spot. Senior Natsuho Arakawa and sophomore Sedona Gallagher are the other two notable Huskies to remain unbeaten this season.
“This week we did a lot of transitional stuff, just working on executing at the net,” Gallagher said. “We did really well at the back this past weekend and I think we’ve just been working on moving forward and closing out points when they need to be closed out. We also worked on serve and return, which is a really big part of it.”
Senior Katarina Kopcalic, who was ranked No. 88 in the most recent rankings, will have a good opportunity to bounce back this weekend on a big stage. The sophomore duo of Zoey Weil and Nika Zupancic will also look to get back in the win column after losing in both their singles and doubles matchups against FSU.
Washington will face Princeton on Saturday at 2 p.m. and with a win, advance to play the winner of USC and Kentucky Sunday at 2 p.m. The consolation matchup will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday between the losing teams.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.