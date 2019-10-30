Room to grow, potential to excel in Huskies’ frontcourt

The Washington women’s basketball team begins its season next week, but one thing we know for sure is that the frontcourt is going to contain a lot of youth.
Leading the charge in the frontcourt is center Darcy Rees who as a true freshman started 23 games, including 17 of the UW’s last 19.
Now entering her sophomore year, the Australian feels much more comfortable not only as a part of the team, but also in Seattle.
“I just think I have a bit more balance and understanding what it’s like to play in the Pac-12, and what it’s like to be in college,” Rees said. “Obviously being away from home last year for the first time was a bit daunting, and there was a lot of ups and downs, but as a sophomore I think I’ll be more grounded.”
The center gradually increased her scoring throughout the year and ended the season averaging 7.3 points per game, good for third on the team. She added the three point shot to her game midway through the season, knocking down all 12 of her shots from distance in her final 15 games. Her mentality continues to be focused on getting better.
“I tried to work all around, obviously at the end of last year my three point shooting really improved, so I put a lot of emphasis on continuing that, because I want to be a both inside-outside player,” Rees said. “I also like to work a bit in the post, being stronger, being able to finish with both hands, I think there’s always room for improvement.”
The center position adds a couple of freshmen to the mix as well, as JaQuaya Miller and Ali Bamberger will be sporting the Purple and Gold this year.
“I think it’ll be great to have more post players,” Rees said. “I think they bring some really good, quality offense and defense, and hopefully they can learn our system really quickly, they’re picking up on it hopefully we can have more of an inside presence this year.”
Forward Mai-Loni Henson returns for her senior year, and is one of just three upperclassmen in the frontcourt. She provides a well-rounded game for the Huskies. Last year she was top-five in points, rebounds, assists, and steals.
“I feel like coach puts me on a lot of different positions so having that prowess to be able to handle the ball, and being down-low on the block and shooting is my biggest thing,” Henson said.
Her scoring took a dip between her sophomore and junior years, so if she can return to the form of two years ago, Henson’s presence could really help add more of a scoring threat from the forward position.
A younger player primed for a leap could be sophomore Haley Van Dyke, who had an up and down freshman year, but still appeared in all 32 games and put up 137 points.
“[She] really was a prolific scorer out of high school, but it took some time for her to understand and learn the game, and it slowed her down a little bit,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “She’s come back much more confident and strong and in-shape.”
The amount of young players means there’s going to be room for improvement, not just from last year, but also throughout the whole 2019-20 season, which begins on Nov. 8 with a home game against CSU Bakersfield at 7 p.m.
