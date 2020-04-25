Two Huskies hear their names called on Day Three of NFL draft

After a two-day drought, the Washington football team added to its list of NFL talent on Saturday, as quarterback Jacob Eason and offensive lineman Nick Harris heard their names called. While it was the first since 2016 that there were no Huskies selected in either of the first three rounds, the Day Three selections make it 11 years in a row that a player from the UW has been picked in the draft.
Eason became the first to hear his name called, going in the fourth round with the 122nd overall pick to the Indianapolis Colts.
Once regarded as first-round talent out of Lake Stevens High School, Eason committed to Georgia over his hometown Washington Huskies. With the Bulldogs, Eason held down the starting job in his first year but was troubled by injuries in his sophomore season, later losing his starting job to Jake Fromm. Following the season, he chose to transfer to the UW to become the heir to Jake Browning.
In his first and only season at the UW, Eason led the Huskies to an 8-5 record, with a .642 completion percentage. While his record as a starter doesn’t jump off the page, his success was plagued by untimely drops by receivers throughout the year. Eason brings above-average arm strength to the NFL but often struggled against the blitz throughout his collegiate career.
Eason becomes the first UW quarterback selected in the draft since Jake Locker was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the eighth overall pick in 2011.
A round after Eason, Harris was picked by the Cleveland Browns at 160th overall. Harris, a three-year starter, began his career at guard before moving to center for his final two seasons. The transition paid off, as Harris earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in his junior and senior years.
While undersized at 6-foot, 1-inch, Harris surprised many with his NFL combine performance with his quickness. With Kaleb McGary going to Atlanta in 2019, and Harris to the Browns this year, the Huskies have now had offensive linemen selected in consecutive drafts for the first time since 2005-06.
That would be it for Huskies, who finished the draft with only two selections, tied for the fewest since 2013 when cornerback Desmond Trufant was the lone Dawg selected.
Although many mock drafts had five or six Huskies on their draft boards, the injury history of offensive tackle Trey Adams and tight end Hunter Bryant, as well as the lack of a pro day, likely played a factor in them going undrafted. They led a group of Washington player who didn't hear their name called that also included included tailback Salvon Ahmed, wide receiver Aaron Fuller, and defensive back Myles Bryant.
Ahmed and the tight end Bryant both declared for the draft a year before they had exhausted their college eligibility.
However, the players found new homes quickly as undrafted free agents. Ahmed signed with the San Francisco 49ers where he will be reunited with former UW receiver Dante Pettis. Hunter Bryant agreed to join the Detroit Lions where he will play with Trufant and Danny Shelton.
Myles Bryant and offensive tackle Jared Hilbers will both head to the AFC East, with the former going to the New England Patriots and the latter to the New York Jets. Fuller will head a few miles south to CenturyLink Field where he will play with the Seattle Seahawks.
As of 6:45 p.m. on April 25, Adams had not signed yet.
Following Sunday's selections, there are now 34 former Washington players on NFL rosters, and that list will likely grow as teams sign undrafted free agents.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.