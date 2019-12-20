3-2-1, football: The Daily’s primer on Boise State and the Las Vegas Bowl

After winning it’s seventh consecutive Apple Cup, the Washington football team heads to Las Vegas to poetically take on No. 19 Boise State in head coach Chris Petersen’s final game in purple and gold. Here’s the Daily’s preview of the Broncos (12-1, 8-0 MWC), the Mountain West Champions, Petersen’s former team, and the Huskies’ final opponent for 2019.
3 numbers to know
42: The Broncos have handed the ball off to a wide receiver 42 times this season, with senior John Hightower and sophomore Khalil Shakir getting the most opportunities in end-around action or occasionally lining up in the backfield. It’s an interesting wrinkle in the Boise State repertoire and something to watch for when the Broncos take the ball.
36.8: Boise State is led by a potent offense, ranking 14th in the nation in points per game. Only Washington State averaged a higher average this season in the Pac-12, and the Broncos also placed above Texas, Wisconsin, Auburn, and Michigan. Washington finished the year at No. 48.
3: This won’t be Petersen’s first time coaching in the Las Vegas Bowl. During his final years at Boise State, he lead the Broncos to three consecutive wins in this game. After defeating Utah and Arizona State, Petersen completed his trifecta by beating Steve Sarkisian’s Huskies, 28-26, despite an MVP performance from UW tailback Bishop Sankey.
2 players to watch
George Holani - RB
A high school teammate of UW freshman cornerback Trent McDuffie, George Holani has carried most of the load at running back for the Broncos after junior Robert Mahone was injured against BYU. He’s racked up 979 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 13 appearances in his young career, he will almost certainly break 1,000 yards in Sin City. With questions surrounding the quarterback position for the Broncos, Holani will be a key part of the Boise State offense.
Curtis Weaver - DE
The reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, redshirt junior Curtis Weaver has been a terror off the right edge all season. He led the conference with 13.5 sacks, just one behind the combined efforts of Washington sack leaders Joe Tryon and Ryan Bowman. With the Huskies’ senior left tackle Trey Adams choosing to forgo the bowl game in pursuit of the NFL draft, a matchup between Weaver and a backup could be something to watch.
1 recap of the season
For some, the Las Vegas Bowl is a bit of a disappointment for Boise State. Head coach Bryan Harsin’s sixth season at the helm started well for the Broncos, who stunned Florida State in Tallahassee, 36-31. Making his first career start, true freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier threw for 407 yards and career day from Mahone carried them to a signature win in Week 1.
And though the offense struggled through a Week 2 matchup against Marshall, the Broncos bounced back quickly by thrashing Portland State, Air Force, and UNLV, holding each opponent under 20 points. Boise then scored 59 on Hawai’i, but lost Bachmeier to an injury in the process.
The Broncos only stumble came in week seven. Facing BYU, Mahone was injured and sophomore backup Chase Cord threw two interceptions as Boise State failed to comeback and save their perfect record. Bachmeier returned against San Jose State in Week 8, but a shoulder injury prevented him from playing against Wyoming.
With the passing game inconsistent due to rotating quarterbacks, Holani shined in his expanded role, scored four touchdowns against the Spartans to cement his place as a starter. But against Wyoming, Cord struggled again and the following week, Harsin turned the ball over to senior Jaylon Henderson.
The redshirt senior has since led the Broncos to double digit wins in each of his four starts, and they stomped Hawai’i to win the Mountain West Title for the third time in Harsin’s tenure. This will be the second time they’ve appeared in the Las Vegas Bowl in the last three years after they missed out on a Cotton Bowl berth to No. 17 Memphis. Harsin and Boise State beat Oregon 38-28 in 2017 during Mario Cristobal’s first official game as head coach.
Reach reporter Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
