It's the second fast start, not the first, that makes the difference for UW against BYU

PROVO, Utah — The No. 22 Washington football team had figured out its problem with slow starts to begin games, scoring on its first possession twice before Saturday and going into halftime ahead in all three of its games.
The issue wasn’t with how the UW opened the first half, but how it opened the second.
Saturday afternoon in Provo, the Huskies (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) started to give an answer in their 45-19 win.
“You can’t just talk about things, you’ve got to work on them,” head coach Chris Petersen said after the game. “That’s not good coaching, just talking about how we have to come out in the third quarter. So there were somethings in practice that we tried to emphasize and tried to get done to help those things, but they came out, and they played.”
In the past two weeks, Cal and Hawai’i each had two third-quarter drives. All four ended in the end zone, and both the Golden Bears and Rainbow Warriors managed to slow the game down, limit Washington’s possessions, and shift momentum. This time around, BYU went into halftime with the momentum, but the Huskies stopped the Cougars in their tracks with a Trent McDuffie fumble recovery, and soon were blasting their way to the first of three third quarter touchdowns.
“That’s how it has to be,” senior safety Myles Bryant said. “I felt like just understanding that we had to come out in the second half just as hard as the first half is pretty important.”
Against Cal and Hawai’i, Washington averaged 5.1 yards per play in the third quarter. Saturday, that number rose to 10.8. After combining for 55 rushing yards in those two games’ third quarters, the Huskies ran for 83 against the Cougars, including Richard Newton’s 3-yard dive to make it 45-12.
Meanwhile, Jacob Eason went 4-for-5 for 58 yards and the third of his three passing touchdowns.
“You always want to come out after halftime with some juice, and I think we did that today,” Eason said. “I thought this atmosphere was pretty new and exciting, and we did a good job of handling it. I was proud of the guys.”
That was the offense’s quarter. For the defense’s part, the Huskies got three straight stops — including the takeaway by McDuffie — that all ended up being converted into touchdowns. And on special teams, Aaron Fuller took a punt back 88 yards for his first career return touchdown, and Washington’s first special teams touchdown since Dante Pettis broke the NCAA record against Oregon in 2017.
So forget just starting the second half hot; was that Washington’s best quarter of the season?
“I would say it was one of them,” Fuller said. “As far as special teams going good, offense and defense, things like that… It was fun seeing everything click like that.”
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
