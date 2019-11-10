Washington takes down Oregon State to sweep weekend

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The No. 14 Washington volleyball team swept the weekend in Oregon with a 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23) victory over Oregon State on Sunday.
Senior outside hitter Kara Bajema had a double-double, scoring 20 kills while hitting .447 and adding 15 digs. She lead the Huskies in scoring and digging in the match, also adding an ace.
Junior Sam Drechsel was close behind Bajema with 17 kills, and also added a team-leading eight blocks.
The Washington block dominated the first set, with four straight blocks giving the Huskies a lead that they held onto for the rest of the set. Sophomore Marin Grote had a hand on all four of those blocks in her first start of the season, coming in to replace Avie Niece in the first two sets of the match.
The second set went the other way, with the Oregon State block showing up against the Huskies. The Dawgs managed to tie things up at 22-22, but the Beavers scored three straight for the set.
Washington bounced back after the intermission, with a 6-0 run early on for the lead. They didn’t let the Beavers get even close to catching up, holding them to only 13 points in the set. The Huskies added five blocks in the set for the second time, with Avie Niece coming in and helping out on three.
The fourth set was a close one, with neither team managing to grab a big lead. But a couple points was enough for the Huskies, despite the Beavers drawing close at the very end of the match.
