Huskies’ offense sludges through rain in loss to Portland

The Washington baseball team couldn’t give its pitching staff any run support, managing just two hits in Tuesday night’s windy 3-1 loss to Portland. With more errors (three) than hits, the Huskies didn’t give themselves much of a chance against the boiling hot bats of the Pilots.
Scoring started early, when the Huskies (7-4) junior Gabe Smith surrendered his first hit of the 2020 season on a Pilot (11-1) one-out triple. Then, sophomore first baseman Tracye Tammaro, who now sits tied for third in RBIs across all of Division I baseball, grounded out to drive him home and give the Pilots a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first, Husky junior center fielder Braiden Ward took a four-pitch walk to lead things off. He then promptly stole second for his eighth steal in eight attempts to extend his lead atop the Pac-12 in swiped bags.
Freshman left fielder Preston Viltz hit him home with a deep sac-fly to right field to even the score, 1-1, effectively marking the end of the Huskies’ offensive production for the evening.
As the top of the third got underway, UW senior shortstop Ramon Bramasco committed his first of two errors to put Portland’s speedy, .535-hitting freshman left fielder Jake Holcroft on second. Tammaro once again drove him home with a sharply hit single to put the Pilots up for good.
The story then became the Husky offense’s ineptitude to produce baserunners. Despite lead-off men reaching base in all of the first four innings, the Huskies managed just one hit in those frames, failing to capitalize on Portland sophomore starter Morgan White’s lackluster control.
“I thought we really pitched well, which was exciting for me because that’s what we were worried about tonight with the rain against a team who was 10-1 coming in,” UW head coach Lindsay Meggs said. “We just didn’t compete at the plate, and that’s disappointing. It’s gotta mean more to our guys than it did tonight.”
Husky batsmen flashed signs of vision and patience at the plate, drawing six walks in White’s four innings and striking out just twice, but only one of those walks came around to score.
After White left the game in the fifth, the UW simply couldn’t puzzle together the Pilots’ bullpen. Batters looked uncomfortable in the box, golfing at pitches in the dirt and offering confused check swings en route to ten strikeouts and two walks after just two strikeouts and six walks against the starter.
The Huskies continue to defend the Lake this weekend in a four-game series with Utah Valley.
Reach reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
