Healthier than ever, Huskies hope to build on early success

After an impressive showing at the UW Indoor Preview, the Washington track and field team will return to the Dempsey Indoor this weekend for the UW Invitational. The Huskies are looking to build on their early season success while continuing to bolster their list of athletes with potential national qualifying marks.
When asked how the team would use the season’s first home meet as a baseline for improvement moving forward, head coach Andy Powell reiterated the weekly goal that he’s been preaching.
“Our big theme is we just want athletes to continue to get better every week,” Powell said. “That’s always been our theme and we’re looking for as many personal bests and PRs as possible.”
Director Maurica Powell was quick to emphasize a similar point in reference to the Indoor Preview.
“This week we’re trying to build on that,” she said. “We need more kids setting personal bests, more kids moving up the all-time lists, and more kids getting closer to the NCAA marks.”
One event that she referred to in particular is the women’s distance medley relay (DMR). The women’s DMR, which reached the podium at the NCAA Indoors last March, has been a point of emphasis in practice as of late, and will debut at the UW Invitational. In addition, Maurica Powell mentioned that this weekend would serve as a tune-up for junior Hannah Rusnak in the pentathlon so that she can take steps towards national qualifications in the coming weeks.
On the men’s side, Andy Powell exuded excitement regarding several of the weekend’s multi-event runners, including freshman Ollie Thorner, who took third in last year’s England U20 Combined Events Championships. Plus, following senior Mick Stanovsek’s 3:59.58 performance in the mile two weeks to go, Andy Powell hopes the weekend brings several more sub-four-minute times.
Regarding the team’s health, both Powells were pleased with the overall condition of the athletes, and neither mentioned any serious concerns that they would be monitoring over the weekend. Andy Powell went as far as to say that this might be the healthiest the team has been in his two years with the Huskies, and while not everyone is competing, just about everyone is training.
Maurica Powell summed up the state of the team in just one line.
“Right now we are all systems go,” she said.
The UW Invitational at the Dempsey Indoor begins this Saturday at 1 p.m.
Reach reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.