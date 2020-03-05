Instant: Huskies finally close it out in first conference road win in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Washington men’s basketball team found itself in an all-too-familiar spot Thursday against Arizona State, with a late second half lead in a hostile environment, but for the first time in conference, the UW was able to hold on in a stunning 90-83 victory over ASU.
Up by one with a little over three minutes to play, the Huskies (14-16, 4-13 Pac-12) appeared to finally put their late game struggles behind them, with Jaden McDaniels hitting a three-pointer to extend the lead to four, and then hitting free throws to extend it to six with 2:30 to play.
Nahziah Carter followed that up with a contested three-pointer of his own with the shot clock winding down to give the UW a nine-point lead with less than two minutes to go, but in less than a minute, three straight three-pointers from the Sun Devils allowed them to crawl back into a five-point deficit.
But clutch free throw shooting from Jamal Bey allowed the Huskies to walk away with their first road conference victory of the season in Tempe.
The Huskies were led in scoring by Carter’s 23, which tied a career-high, and Jaden McDaniels’ 16 points. Isaiah Stewart dropped another double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds in the win.
The first half saw the Huskies keep pace with the Sun Devils uptempo attack, scoring 41 points but also allowing 45. Both teams shot over 40% from the field, and the Devils were boosted by an 11-of-15 performance at the free throw line, as opposed to the Huskies’ 5-of-5.
ASU also benefited from forcing UW turnovers, turning seven takeaways into 11 points and frustrating Washington’s ball handlers.
Tripling his minutes from the Huskies’ last game against Washington State in the first half alone, Elijah Hardy scored four points, assisted on two baskets, and committed two turnovers in 15 first half minutes. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Marcus Tsohonis drastically slowed the pace of the game down, playing 13 minutes with six points, five rebounds, two assists, and one turnover.
The second half got off to a disastrous start for the UW, which went scoreless for over two minutes and allowed ASU’s lead to grow to 10 points just three minutes into the period.
But rather than wilting, Washington went on a huge 20-4 run over a seven-minute span to give it a 69-65 lead with eight minutes left. Led by Stewart and Carter, the Huskies held the Sun Devils without a shot for four minutes and capped off transition opportunities with dunks and easy baskets.
Washington especially put the clamps on ASU junior Remy Martin, who missed nine consecutive shots to start the second half. The Sun Devils found their footing though, exchanging blows with the Huskies until they finished the home team off with free throws down the stretch.
Up next
The Huskies get a day off before taking on Arizona Saturday at 7 p.m. at the McKale Center. The Wildcats (20-10, 10-7 Pac-12) have been in and out of the AP top-25 and are a pretty firm NCAA tournament team, despite coming up empty last weekend against the LA schools and a three-game losing streak.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.