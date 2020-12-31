Instant: Washington can’t find offense, closes out 2020 with a blowout loss to Arizona

While the entire world anxiously awaits the end of a disastrous calendar year, perhaps nobody is as ready for a fresh start as the Washington men’s basketball team.
The Huskies’ early-season woes continued in a 80-53 loss to Arizona (8-1, 2-1 Pac-12) on New Year’s Eve, capping off the offensive implosion of KingDome-level proportion that was 2020.
After hanging around for the first 15 minutes of the contest, the Huskies (1-7, 0-3 Pac-12) failed to keep up with Arizona’s offensive efficiency for the rest of the game, digging themselves an insurmountable hole.
In fact, after trailing by ten with five minutes remaining in the first half, by the two-minute mark of the period, the Huskies had played spectators to an 11-2 run by the Wildcats, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 19-point deficit. From that point forward, Arizona’s lead never shrank below 14.
Despite an 11-day hiatus between their last game and tonight’s contest, the Huskies remained out of sync on offense. Ineffective isolation plays far too often resulted in wild passes and empty-handed Husky players on the hardwood, watching the Wildcats scoop up loose balls for easy layups.
Having already entered the game in the cellar of most Pac-12 offensive categories, the Huskies didn’t help their case much tonight, committing 10 turnovers to just seven assists while shooting an abysmal 31.3% from the floor, including 6-of-31 three-pointers — or 31.4 percent.
While it’s difficult to come away from a game like tonight’s feeling anything but disappointment, the team can at least leave the arena knowing its loss wasn’t for a lack of effort. The Huskies did force 10 turnovers themselves, a by-product of the team’s hustle on both ends of the court.
Meanwhile, senior point guard Quade Green maintained his large offensive load, scoring 23 points on 8-of-21 shooting from the field, often providing the only real spark for the team offensively.
Still, no amount of production could overcome the sloppy play that sank the UW offense all game long. With a chance to right the ship in the new year, UW head coach Mike Hopkins and his offense will need to find some kind of lift in order to score more than 53 points against Pac-12 opponents.
But they don’t have much time to find it. The Huskies tip off the new year in just two days against Arizona State on Saturday, Jan. 2, at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Reach reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
