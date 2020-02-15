Washington sets out to secure first road match of the season

Coming off a loss to Pepperdine and the sweep of Eastern Washington, the Washington men’s tennis team looks to secure their first road win of the season during their long road trip this week.
“Right now is just all about what we are doing and looking back at ourselves,” Anger said. “Whether we’re working on somebody’s backhand or serve, just our own game rather than how we might play the opponent.”
The Huskies (6-3) will open their weekend in Hawai’i against the Rainbow Warriors (4-4) on Tuesday before heading to play Sacramento State on Saturday and UC Davis Sunday.
The long week will be a test of the Huskies' focus and adaptability as they travel and prepare for three opponents. The matches against the Hornets (1-3) and Aggies (4-2) will be Washington’s first back-to-back games of the season.
Washington had a mixed start to the beginning of its season, with four out of six wins being sweeps. However it was also swept by No. 13 Michigan, and fell in two fairly close losses, both of which began with the drop of the doubles point.
The Huskies will look to find their rhythm during the long week on the road. As conference play approaches, Washington will need to hone in its own focus and individual improvement in preparation for the coming matches.
Washington will kick off their long road trip Tuesday, Feb 18th at 3 p.m. against Hawai’i.
