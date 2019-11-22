Instant: Fouls galore as UW opens weekend with sloppy win over Montana

The No. 25 Washington men’s basketball team struggled yet again on offense, but the Huskies did just enough to pull away from Montana 73-54.
In a game that featured 52 total fouls and 41 turnovers, the Huskies ground out the win, despite playing nearly half of the game without standout freshman Isaiah Stewart.
Washington’s offense flowed through Stewart early, with the freshman forward scoring five points in the first two and a half minutes. Two quick fouls sent him to the bench, though, and when Mike Hopkins sent him back onto the court later in the half, it only took him 35 seconds to pick up his third.
Stewart came back out to start the second half, then left a minute and 15 seconds later after picking up his fourth. He came back in with 8:45 left in the game, managed to go the rest of the way without getting his fifth, and still finished with a team-high 18 points in 15 total minutes.
Behind him, freshman Jaden McDaniels scored 14 points, and junior Nahziah Carter added 13 points of his own. Washington, which ended up winning by 17, scored nearly half of its points from free throws, going 35-for-46 from the stripe.
Without Stewart in the game, the Huskies struggled all night long to find their rhythm on offense. All 18 of the UW’s first-half points on field goals came in the paint, with seven layups and two more jumpers in the key. The trend continued in the second half, with the Dawgs finishing 0-for-11 from three-point range.
Sam Timmins ended up leading the Dawgs in the first half with six points, as a Jamal Bey lay-in at the buzzer gave Washington a 31-29 lead at the break.
Washington will get another night matchup Sunday, taking on San Diego at 7:30.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
