Huskies look to build off recent success at UCLA

The No. 11 Washington gymnastics team reached a 197 for the first time in two seasons last weekend against No. 10 Cal. As the Huskies head back on the road to No. 3 UCLA, the team is honing in on its training to hopefully achieve another 197.
A variety of Huskies found success and matched career-highs against Cal, such as senior captain Maya Washington who earned a 9.950 on floor and senior captain Madison Copiak who earned a 9.925 on bars.
“I think we're really just trying to build off of that success winning against Cal, that was a big deal for us,” Washington said. “Getting our first 197 of the year was pretty cool, so we're trying to get another 197 away, that will really help our overall score.”
During meets thus far this season, and as part of a tradition, the crowd chants “Stick, Huskies,” as the UW performs, and this week, that’s the focus: ending each event with power.
“We're just trying to hone in on the sticks because we were trying to hold them even longer this time, I think we're going to carry that over and carry our energy over,” Washington said.
In recent meets, the bars and floor have been the strongest events for the Huskies, particularly floor, where they scored a 49.475 against Cal, the best floor score the team has seen in two years.
Washington also scored its best vault score of the season, a 49.175, but that wasn’t as high as the other events, and the Dawgs believe they can finish higher. It was the same story on the beam, where, sophomore Brenna Brooks matched her career-high with a 9.850.
“I think vault and beam, we can get a little bit higher than last week,” Brooks said. “Those are the main focus, but [in] all events we are ready to improve and get better.”
Traveling with the team to UCLA is assistant coach Chad Wiest who is helping fix those tiny details and increase the Huskies competitive mindset.
“[The team is] hungry and motivated, they just keep improving,” Wiest said. “We're still working on the fine little details and we want to really concentrate on holding our stick positions after each routine.”
The main things the Huskies are focusing on is perfecting their routines and fixing those minute details that add up to the score, and finishing with the same strength at UCLA.
“Fix those small details, work on holding our landings, getting those handstands, straightening our knees on those leaps, and then translating it right to UCLA,” Copiak said.
The Huskies have two back-to-back Pac-12 road matches in the coming weeks, with a contest this week against UCLA on Friday at 7 p.m., followed by a Feb. 10 contest at Stanford.
