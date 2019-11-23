Huskies find creative ways to score despite slow shooting start

The Washington women’s basketball team matched its season-low in shooting percentage, but showed persistence in the first half to power itself to a 78-46 win.
The Huskies (3-1) only shot 32% from the field and missed 30 shots in the opening half. Through the first three games, the Huskies shot 43% so far, so this was well below the average.
The Dawgs were also only able to drain three of 13 attempts from deep in the first 20 minutes.
Washington offset the poor shooting by attacking Seattle’s 2-3 zone and getting the ball into the elbow and allowing the bigs to make plays. The interior passing helped keep the Redhawks (1-5) moving to open up lanes to get to the hoop.
“I enjoy being at the elbow, seeing the floor a little more and hopefully make some good reads to the cutters and things like that, take the elbow shot if I have the chance,” center Darcy Rees<CQ> said. “If we move the ball enough we can get some really good, open layups and open threes, and I think we showed that in parts of the game, and the more we do that, the more we play against a zone, the better we get at it.”
Even with point-blank attempts, the Huskies had trouble finishing at the basket, but they wouldn’t give up on the play. Washington pulled in 19 offensive rebounds, which led to 16 second chance points in the first half. The Dawgs’ previous season high for offensive rebounds 14 against the Roadrunners.
“Throughout the week we’ve been really emphasizing rebounding, it’s been one of our weaknesses so far this season,” Rees<CQ> said. “So I think with that emphasis, despite the fact we’re missing shots we’re able to get those second chance points that we might not have gotten in previous games.”
The 44 points for UW in the first half was its most scored in a first half so far this season.
While getting the ball in the paint so often, the Dawgs were also able to draw fouls and get to the line, where they tacked on 13 points in the first half.
In a game where the starting frontcourt combined for just 13 points on 3-for-14 shooting, Washington proved it can score in more ways than just one.
“Having depth, it really helps a lot, if someone else is gonna come out, someone else will come in and contribute just as much,” Henson said. “We don’t lose anything, we don’t dip, so I think having that depth it really helps us a lot.”
The hustle and creative scoring in the first half launched the Huskies to a 29-point lead at the break. They then heated up and shot 50% in the final 20 minutes to coast to the 32-point margin of victory.
Washington now hits the road for the first time this season for the Puerto Rico Classic. It’s first game will be against Iona on Thursday at 9 a.m. PST.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.