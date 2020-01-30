Instant: Huskies falter late again in tight loss to Wildcats

Leading by nine points in the second half after trailing by double-digits, the Washington men’s basketball team was nearly able to pull it out in another tight 75-72 loss, this time to Arizona.
Leading by one with a minute to play, the Huskies (12-10, 2-7 Pac-12) Nahziah Carter wasn’t able to hit a three-pointer that would have put them ahead by four, and the Wildcats (14-6, 4-3 Pac-12) took advantage. Eleven seconds after Carter’s miss, Jemarl Baker Jr. lined up a three from deep and nailed it to take a two-point lead with 44 seconds to go.
Out of a timeout, Washington turned to RaeQuan Battle, who had made four threes to that point, to take a shot to try and win. Unfortunately for the UW, Battle missed, and after a turnover from Jaden McDaniels and another miss from Marcus Tsohonis, the Huskies lost their fourth straight.
Battle ended up leading the team with 14 points, followed by Carter’s 13 and McDaniels’ 12.
Isaiah Stewart scored just nine points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field.
The first half was marked by sloppy play, with the Huskies and Wildcats combining for 18 turnovers. The UW was able to hold the Wildcats to 39% shooting from the field, and limited the damage from leading scorer Zeke Nnaji, who had two points and sat most of the half with foul trouble.
But on the offensive end, the Huskies had their own struggles with their leading scorer. Isaiah Stewart was shooting just 1-of-7 from the floor with four points when the teams broke for half, and Washington was shooting just 38% from the field.
Led by Hameir Wright and Jaden McDaniels with seven and six points, respectively, the Huskies trailed the Wildcats 36-33 at the break.
The lead then went back and forth in the second half, with Washington taking as much as a nine-point lead after McDaniels drove down the baseline for a huge flush over Ira Lee. That lead immediately fell back to within striking distance after the freshman was called for a technical for taunting and the Wildcats went on a 7-0 run.
The UW held on to a slim lead throughout the next few minutes, until Arizona’s Baker hit a three-pointer to take the lead back with 4:17 to play.
Baker would go on to hit the game-winner with less than a minute to play to give Arizona the lead for good and the win, bouncing back from a big loss against Arizona State last weekend.
Up next
Washington will get a day off before taking on Arizona State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Sun Devils are fresh off a stunning loss to Washington State on Wednesday, and are just 3-4 in conference.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.