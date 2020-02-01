‘We can’t feel sorry for ourselves’: Huskies put blame on themselves after fifth straight loss

The Washington men’s basketball team isn’t making excuses for its fifth straight loss. While it wasn’t for a lack of execution in the final six minutes alone, the UW failed to convert its chances throughout a sloppy and defensively-challenged 87-83 loss to Arizona State.
“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, can’t be a victim. Can’t say this, can’t say that,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “Everybody has to look at each other in the mirror, bottom line.”
Reeling from three blown leads and a crushing defeat to Colorado in their last four games, the Huskies (12-11, 2-8 Pac-12) got off to a slow start, and let the Sun Devils (13-8, 4-4 Pac-12) shoot 33 free throw attempts in a foul-ridden turnover-fest.
With 49 combined fouls called and almost 70 free throws attempted, the Huskies couldn’t keep up in a foul shot contest and couldn’t manage a stop in the final moments in another tight loss. The Sun Devils made 27 of their 33 free throws and shot 46% from the field in a dominant offensive performance. The Devils 87 points were the most scored against the Huskies’ defense this year.
“It’s really simple, we just have to get better,” Hopkins said. “We talked about Remy Martin shooting threes and there were these breakdowns at the beginning of the game. You’ve got to be able to make those plays, and we’re breaking down a little bit.”
While the UW was able to score 83 in a fast-paced contest, the joy that seemed to be with the Huskies through the first half of the season has left them.
“You look at their faces and the game is meant to have fun,” Hopkins said. “These kids put so many expectations on themselves and coaches bend them, push them, stress them. At the end, the game is meant to be fun. But there’s only one way to get out of it. It’s collective energy and teammates picking each other up.”
Hopkins tried to send a jolt through the UW lineup by starting Marcus Tsohonis and RaeQuan Battle, replacing Jaden McDaniels and Jamal Bey. While both freshman had some success, with Tsohonis scoring a team-high 19 points and Battle dropping 10 points before fouling out, the experiment proved to be only partially successful.
“It’s tough,” Tsohonis said. “I feel like when our momentum’s up, then we’re going, the crowd’s going and we’re in it. That’s when we’re at our best. Then it’s the little things like if we don’t get a call or something, that’s when we kind of break down and feel like it’s against us. So we have push through it the whole time.”
With it’s hopes for a NCAA tournament at-large bid all but gone, Washington will get over a week’s rest before taking on Washington State next Sunday. The focus, as it has been all season, is on getting better anyway it can.
“This time off is going to be great for us, you know, we have eight days,” Hopkins said. “We need renewed energy, we need renewed physical, we need renewed emotional — mental. That’s what we’ll work on.”
Time is running out for the Huskies and their season once filled with high hopes. McDaniels’ strong start to the season seems like a distant memory after dropping just six points with three turnovers in 20 minutes against the Devils. Isaiah Stewart, who had once been on a tear averaging well over 20 points and 10 rebounds per game to begin conference play has slowed his pace with the extra attention, scoring just 14 points with just three made baskets.
Without point guard Quade Green, Washington is 1-7. While Tsohonis and Battle have provided sparks are life, they, and the rest of the young Huskies, have yet to put it together for a full game since a win over Oregon State.
“We’re honestly just trying to get it right,” Tsohonis said. “We have a whole week to go practice the whole time against the next — I think we play Washington State — we’re just going to be in the gym and trying to figure it out.”
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.