Huskies roll over Arizona for sixth straight win

The No. 10 Washington volleyball team didn’t get off to the best of starts against Arizona, dropping a close first set 26-24. But the UW came back for a dominant three straight sets (25-21, 25-13, 25-13) to take its sixth straight win.
The Huskies (22-15, 13-4 Pac-12) were led, as usual, by senior outside hitter Kara Bajema. After a slow first two sets, putting up four kills apiece, Bajema came out of the break with 10 kills in the third set alone. She also added 14 digs and two aces.
Aces — five of them to be precise — were the reason the Huskies won the second set. The Huskies had two aces in the rest of the match, but sophomore setter Ella May Powell’s three aces in the second set, and two more from Bajema and junior Sam Drechsel were the difference-maker in the close set.
The final two sets, however, weren’t close at all.
Bajema’s ten kills commanded the third set, but the Huskies also went on a 7-0 run to go up 18-7 served by Drechsel without a point from her. Junior middle blocker Lauren Sanders had three kills in the seven point stretch, and Bajema delivered three straight kills to reach set point, and eventually closed out the set.
In the fourth set, the Washington block was the star of the show. Four of Washington’s six blocks in the match took place in the final set.
Arizona used up its timeouts early, and couldn’t put a stop to a 6-0 run by Washington. The Huskies were once again up 18-7, and they once again went on to beat the Wildcats 25-13.
Washington will face Arizona State on Sunday at 11 a.m. PST. The match will be broadcast on ASU livestream.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.