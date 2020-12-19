Ball security among Huskies’ biggest priorities ahead of Colorado matchup

With their first loss to Montana in over 15 years, the Washington men’s basketball team not only tied for the program’s worst start since 1993, but were beset with a heap of vital questions regarding the team’s future.
But searching for the solutions to difficult problems has been a recurring theme for the Huskies (1-5, 0-2 Pac-12). Whether it’s been rebounding deficiencies, stagnant offense, or three-point shooting woes, addressing glaring issues seems to have become a typical postgame practice.
Following the Huskies loss to Montana, carelessness and ball security seem to be among the team’s primary concerns, according to head coach Mike Hopkins.
“In the last couple games, we’ve had 13 and 12 turnovers in the first half and a lot of those are self-inflicted,” Hopkins said. “We’ve got to be better. You can’t give other teams 12 extra possessions. We have to fix that now, just like we had to fix the rebounding issues.”
As a result of this turnover problem, the Huskies have often struggled to develop any sense of offensive rhythm. By giving the ball away so frequently, it becomes difficult for Washington, who ranks last in the Pac-12 in points per game, to settle into games and string together good shot opportunities.
Regarding solutions to this issue with ball security, UW’s dual-point guard lineup, with Quade Green and Nate Pryor at the helm, has proven relatively successful in limiting the Huskies’ giveaways, which was apparent in the second half against Montana when Washington restricted their turnovers to just three. However, Hopkins stressed the importance of valuing possessions through each game’s entirety.
“We can’t put ourselves in holes early because of our turnovers,” he said. “We just can’t.”
Hopkins went on to preach that the Huskies, who are currently fourth in the Pac-12 in turnovers per game, need to remain disciplined and continue to buy into the coaching staff’s game plan.
“You’ve got to be able to accept [your] role,” Hopkins said. “I’m not asking you to be happy with that role, but you’ve got to embrace it. No one is good enough, players [or] coaches, to do it alone.”
The UW head coach also outlined the immediate repercussions for players who divert from the game plan with perfect clarity.
“If you’re not playing the way that we have designed to play, you’ll be sitting next to me...” Hopkins said. “The greatest teaching tool is the bench.”
Washington’s next opportunity on the court comes this Sunday, when they travel to Las Vegas to take on Colorado in a non-conference matchup.
