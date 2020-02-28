Washington aim for another 197 at home this season

The No. 13 Washington gymnastics team reached their second highest overall score of the season last weekend in a tie against Arizona State, leaving the team undefeated this season. The Huskies are set to meet No. 4 Utah this weekend in a contest for the Pac-12 title.
The Huskies reached their highest score in a meet against Cal, a 197.225, and have been looking for another 197 this season, especially against the Utes, who narrowly beat No. 3 UCLA with a 198.075. According to sophomore Amara Cunningham, she and the rest of the team are really trying to translate their work from the gym to the actual competition.
“Coming off of our second highest second highest score this season, we're really excited to just get back and we know we can score 197,” Cunningham said. “We're just looking to focus on the details of this next meet and really score that 197.”
In the meet against the Sun Devils, the Huskies demonstrated a shift in energy as they earned a season-high on the bars with a score of 49.250, which was an improvement in details from the meet against Arizona that had some falls.
“Team goals are momentum and build, we want to carry the momentum we have had throughout the season,” assistant coach Ralph Rosso said. “We also want to build from the first person up to the last person, and if we do that, the results will take care of itself.”
An area the team wants to maintain its momentum is on the floor, which the Huskies have been clean and consistent at each meet. Fifth-year senior Kristyn Hoffa earned this week’s Pac-12 Coaches’ Choice Award, and she has earned scores of 9.900 or higher for five straight meets.
The award is the first of Hoffa’s career, and the third one this season for the Huskies who also got an award from sophomore Hannah Vandenkolk and senior Evanni Roberson. Although the floor has been a stellar event, they look for improvement in each rotation.
“We want to improve each and every event, I think there's tenths that we left out on every single event that we could do our best to keep and get them back,” Hoffa said. “Little things like sticking, hitting our handstands, not taking an extra step back if you need to, don't slide your foot.”
At home meets, the Huskies finish their rotations with the floor, a fan-favorite that brings in a tremendous amount of momentum for the team to end the meet at. Nearing the last quarter of the season, the Huskies want to maintain their mentality and accomplish more.
“We feel like we're in a good spot, but we also believe the past is in our past and we take one day at a time, stay in the present moment, and if we do that, then the future will take care of itself,” Rosso said. “The team is still very hungry and motivated and they solve a lot of things that they are wanting to accomplish.
The Huskies are home at Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday for a tense meet against the Utes at 2 p.m.
Reach reporter Monserrat Villaseñor at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @monsevillas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.