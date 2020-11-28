Sadler, Huskies blowout BYU in Vegas continuing perfect start

The Washington women’s basketball team demolished BYU 77-48, finishing their trip to Las Vegas undefeated. The Huskies were once again led by their outstanding freshmen in the rout of the Cougars.
The hero of the Huskies’ (2-0) season opener, freshman guard Tameiya Sadler was once again the standout performer, finishing the night as the UW’s leading scorer and rebounder. The Californian scored 23 points and added seven rebounds as well as an assist. The Huskies second leading scorer was also a freshman, forward Alexis Whitfield finished with 12 points, three rebounds, and an assist.
The Washington offense started out hot shooting 70% from the field and 80% from three in the first quarter to take an early lead against BYU. After a slow second quarter the Huskies outscored the Cougars (1-1) by 23 points in the second half to put the game away. Washington finished the night shooting just under 50% from the field as well as making 12 threes and 15 shots from the charity stripe.
The Huskies spread their 77 points around to the entire team with seven players scoring five or more points in the game.
The Washington defense was no joke either holding BYU to only 17 points in the second half. 48 points is the lowest score the Huskies have held an opponent to since last season's game against San Diego where they held the Toreros to 47 points. The Huskies played shut down defense all night holding BYU to only 27% shooting from the field and 26 percent from three.
Sadler was also Washington’s leader defensively finishing the night with three of the Huskies eight steals.
Although the non-conference schedule was much shorter than it has ever been due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the first time since the 1997-98 season that the Huskies will start conference play undefeated.
The Huskies will start their conference schedule at California next Friday and will play their first game at Alaska Airlines Arena a week later on Dec. 11th against Washington State.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
