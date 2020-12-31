Washington struggles on both ends in blowout loss to Arizona

After a break of nearly two weeks, Thursday night’s game proved to be another tough outing for the Washington men’s basketball team as they were thoroughly dismantled in a 80-53 loss to Arizona.
The Huskies (1-7, 0-3 Pac-12) were dismal offensively, shooting just 31.3% from the field and 19.4% from beyond the arc. Senior guard Quade Green finished with a game-high 23 points but had a little help from his Washington teammates, which has become a recurring theme for the Huskies. UW’s bench was outscored by 17 points.
Following the loss, head coach Mike Hopkins addressed the lack of support that Green received offensively.
“Other guys have to be able to step up and knock [shots] down…” Hopkins said. “They make them in practice so we know they can make them in games.”
Washington’s attack also appeared to be extremely stagnant, with poor player and ball movement as the Huskies finished with just seven assists. Moreover, as the game progressed and Washington continued to have trouble finding the bottom of the net, their offense grew increasingly sloppy through forced shots and unforced errors.
In a press conference earlier this week, Hopkins noted that he wanted the Huskies to focus on their offensive aggression, especially in transition. However, UW instead launched an unsuccessful three-point shooting barrage, connecting on just six of a season-high 31 three-point attempts while scoring only 24 points in the paint and just 10 on fast breaks.
When asked about the team’s trouble shooting the ball, Green preached that UW just needs to continue to stay positive while making a conscious effort to improve in practice.
“[We’ll get better] by getting in the gym everyday…” Green said. “It’s all about work, mechanics, and muscle memory.”
The Huskies also had immense struggles on the glass, finishing with just 30 boards in comparison to Arizona’s 58. UW’s inability to get a rebound often kept them from getting out in transition, which slowed the game’s pace and forced the Dawgs to settle into their static half court offense.
“They just started pounding us on the glass and to me, that’s unacceptable,” Hopkins said. “I didn’t feel like we competed the way we needed to compete against a great rebounding team.”
Finally, Arizona had a great deal of success penetrating the Huskies’ zone defense. The Wildcats (8-1, 2-1 Pac-12) found the seams in Washington’s zone, allowing them to get to the rim and free up open shooters along the perimeter. Hopkins elected to roll with a bigger lineup to aid UW’s defense, electing to allocate greater minutes to both Jamal Bey and J’Raan Brooks, but the adjustment did little to slow Arizona’s attack.
“I felt like our interior defense was not good tonight… that’s an area we have to clean up for sure,” Hopkins said. “[Arizona has] a deep front line and they kept coming after us and we felt them tonight.”
UW is next scheduled to take the floor this Saturday against Arizona State, though the game is in question as COVID concerns surround the ASU program.
Reach reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
