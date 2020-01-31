Miller, Watkins and UW bench shine in loss to No. 6 Stanford

Points were tough to come by for the Washington women’s basketball team’s starters, but the bench players brought life to an otherwise flat 58-41 loss against No. 6 Stanford.
The Huskies (10-10, 2-7 Pac-12) held the Cardinal (19-2, 8-1 Pac-12) to just four points through the opening four minutes, and a Haley Van Dyke three pulled Washington within one. But it was the only field goal made by the Huskies in the first quarter, and the Cardinal went on to score 12 straight.
But the Huskies shot out of a cannon in the second quarter after Khayla Rooks knocked down a triple to ignite 10-point scoring barrage in just about a minute.
“[The second unit] move really well without the basketball, and they ran the floor hard, and they ran to score, they cut to score, and they scored because of it,” head coach Jody Wynn said.
Six straight paint points by Van Dyke eventually erased the deficit, but Washington was never able to take the lead.
“I’m proud of our second group’s energy,” Wynn said. “The way Khayla, and T. T. [Watkins], and Haley, and Quay [Miller], and Ali [Bamberger] gave us energy and ran the floor hard, and they moved without the ball, and they boxed out, and got defensive boards, and got us back into the game.”
The Huskies entered the break with 21 of their 22 points coming from the bench. Van Dyke and sophomore T. T. Watkins led the way with nine and seven points, respectively. The latter also snagged three steals.
“We were playing at our pace, basically, we weren’t trying to let them rush in, we were getting them uncomfortable,” Watkins said. “Don’t get me wrong Kiana [Williams] is a quick player but I was getting her uncomfortable because she doesn’t like that much pressure, she doesn’t like being hugged up, so I kind of just, I’m gonna try to just mess with you, and I did.”
Freshman center Quay Miller played six minutes in the second quarter and helped anchor the defense by not allowing a single point in the paint while she was on the floor. The Dawgs also had a plus-12 scoring margin when she was on the floor for the entire first half.
Miller continued her strong play in the third quarter by contributing six more points and a pair of blocks and rebounds. Her 10 points were a team-high and her second-highest scoring outing in the purple and gold. She said she relishes these big game opportunities.
“I love it, because just like ‘alright well this is a top-ranked team’ but honestly I feel like we should be ranked too, we have the talent, I don’t know, it’s just that second half,” Miller said. “Coming into games like this, we treat it like any other game, we’re ready to fight, battle to the end.”
The Huskies had 34 points from five bench scorers, with only seven points being scored by the starting five. Three of the team’s four leaders in minutes also came off the bench.
Washington will close out the weekend with another home game against California on Sunday at noon.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.