Washington earns first road 197 at Oregon State

The No. 12 Washington gymnastics team faced No. 14 Oregon State in its first of two meets of this weekend. The Huskies earned their third 197 of the season and first on the road with a 197.250.
Reaching the 197 mark is always a goal for the Huskies going into every meet; especially on the road it has been a priority for the season. As the team nears the end of the regular competition season, earning consistently high scores is key.
On the bars, the Huskies were consistent, with four gymnasts earning a 9.825 and senior Madison Copiak landing a 9.900. The event also saw sophomore Talia Brovedani — who was injured all last season and the beginning this season — perform in exhibition for the second meet in a row.
On the vault, the Huskies earned a new season high overall vault score, a 49.200, with junior Geneva Thompson also landing a career-high 9.950. Copiak also earned a 9.900 for her second rotation on the vault.
On the floor, the Huskies nearly matched their best score of the year with a 49.450, only 0.025 away. Fifth-year senior Kristyn Hoffa performed another strong floor routine with a score of 9.950 and senior Maya Washington with a close 9.925.
Sophomore Hannah Vandenkolk scored another 9.900 on the beam, matching her career high for the third time this season. The Huskies earned an overall 49.400 on the beam, just coming off their highest score in program history last week. Sophomore Meaghan Ruttan also earned a career-high with a 9.900 in the rotation.
Senior Maya Washington competed for the all-around for the first time, scoring a 39.375 and landing a second-place finish just behind senior Evanni Roberson who came in first with a 39.425.
The Huskies head to Denver for their second meet of the weekend on Sunday, March 8 at 1 pm.
