Pac-12 cancels nonconference season due to COVID-19

The Pac-12 CEO Group announced the cancellation of all nonconference games for fall sports during the 2020-21 season due to rising trends in COVID-19 cases. In a press release Friday, the conference said football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball will all be affected, and also said it would delay the start of mandatory team activities.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”
According to the release, student-athletes who decide not to participate in intercollegiate athletics this academic year because of COVID-19 fears will have their scholarships protected and are to remain in good standing with their team.
Washington Athletic Director Jen Cohen also released a statement in the hours following the anouncement from the Pac-12.
"We feel that this step of having a clear and consistent model for all 12 institutions to follow allows us the safest environment, most flexibility and greatest opportunity to compete this fall," Cohen said.
The decision comes just one day after the Washington football team’s highly anticipated home-opener against Michigan, initially scheduled for Sep 5, was cancelled after the Big Ten and ACC announced complete shutdowns of their nonconference play.
With their schedule’s second and third-week matchups against Sacramento State and Utah State now cancelled, first-year football head coach Jimmy Lake and his team will presumably start the season with a trip down the I-5 corridor to face rivals Oregon for the former defensive coordinator’s first game as Washington head coach.
The press release also said this will impact the start dates of sports in general, and the decision is effective immediately. The Pac-12 CEO Group is still hopeful that football and the other fall sports will still be played.
But with seismic shifts taking place across football and collegiate athletics, Husky fans know as much about the future of the 2020 season as they do about offensive coordinator John Donovan’s playbook.
While the fate of Pac-12 competition remains up in the air, Cohen noted that decisions would come from the top down before any additional information is announced by the UW.
"When the Pac-12, state & local government, and university officials are able to provide better clarity on schedules, gameday restrictions and other potential parameters, we will reach out with additional updates and information regarding ticketing and attendance inside our venues," Cohen said.
The new start dates for the conference-only schedule will be released no later than July 31.
