UW defeats Michigan State with strong defensive performance

Friday night, the No. 13 Washington men’s soccer team defeated the No. 16 Michigan State 1-0 at DeMartin Soccer Stadium in a game featuring two of the top defenses in the country.
Early on, it played out as expected with the defenses taking control of the game. In the opening 30 minutes, UW had three shots (with two on goal) while Michigan State only had one, which went off-target.
In the last 15 minutes of the half, there were a couple of moments where it seemed as though Washington had taken the lead. Imanol Rosales appeared to open the scoring in the 34th minute with an assist from Gio Miglietti, but Miglietti was ruled offsides. Shortly afterwards, Jason Baca put the ball in the back of the net in the 43rd minute but was also ruled offsides.
The Huskies eventually took the lead in the 44th minute with a tap-in goal for Lucas Meek with an assist from Rosales. This was Meek’s first career goal and put Washington up 1-0 at the half.
Michigan State goalkeeper Hunter Morse made a couple of key saves in the first half to keep his team within striking distance. Meanwhile, UW goalkeeper Bryce Logan had not been tested yet by the Michigan State offense.
In the second half, the Huskies’ defense stood tall and protected their lead as the Spartans’ offense struggled to score the equalizing goal. Although it was in UW territory for a majority of the second half, Michigan State could not break through as Washington continued to block and clear the shots.
Washington finished with eight shots on goal while limiting the Spartans to just three. Morse kept his team in the game with seven saves on the day compared to Logan’s three but ultimately, the end result concludes with Washington moving to a 3-0-0 record to start the season.
Washington’s next game is against Michigan on Sunday at U-M Soccer Stadium in Ann Arbor. Kickoff will be at 3 p.m PT.
