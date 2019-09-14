Eason shines bright in first half, recaptures momentum late to close out Hawai’i

The No. 23 Washington football team was electric on offense in the first half, then struggled to find its rhythm in the second half against Hawai’i. Quarterback Jacob Eason was a catalyst for both sides of that coin in UW’s 52-20 victory.
Coming off their first loss of the season, Eason and the rest of the Huskies (2-1, 0-1 Pac-12) quickly moved past last week’s play by finding the end zone in just one minute and 16 seconds.
The junior transfer opened the game with a three play drive, in which every play was a completed pass. Eason capped off the drive with a 47-yard bullet to Hunter Bryant who scampered his way past the goal line to grab the 7-0 lead over the Rainbow Warriors (2-1).
“Last week we struggled with some things, and then this week we got a jump on it early,” Eason said. “I think that just shows how well we bounce back and respond to adversity.”
Bryant has been a favorite target of Eason this season, and was the team’s leading receiver on the day with 115 yards.
“Every route I run and every route the receivers run, we know that we can get the ball at any time we just have to get open,” Bryant said. “I think if we just focus on getting open, and if the ball comes we have got to make a play.”
Eason completed his first seven passes, and by the time he misfired, the UW was already leading 21-0 and he had thrown two touchdowns with 113 yards through the air.
That second touchdown was something that would get Husky fans excited for the future. Eason found true freshman Puka Nacua on a 28-yard streak that hit Nacua in stride for six points. This was the freshman’s first collegiate catch.
“That was actually my second or third read there,” Eason said. “He wasn’t that tremendously open, I just thought he could make a play on the ball and he did.”
Eason ended the first half with 199 yards on 13-of-16 passing and three touchdowns.
The Huskies’ signal caller fell into a bit of a funk in the third quarter, failing to complete four straight passes coming out of the half. A big reason for that was Hawai’i possessing the ball for all but two minutes and 48 seconds of the period, not letting the UW quarterback get into rhythm.
Following three straight Rainbow Warrior touchdowns, the Husky offense faced a third-and-five, in which Eason got out of his slump and found Bryant on a slant for 30 yards. The drive resulted in two more completions for Eason totaling 33 yards and the UW’s seventh touchdown of the night, which ended a 20-0 UH run.
“You could kind of feel the momentum swinging,” head coach Chris Peterson said. “It was nice when we did get it again, we went down there and scored a touchdown and tried to gain the momentum back.”
The Huskies shutout the Rainbow Warriors for the remainder of the game, while putting up 14 more points of their own in an impressive bounceback performance for the offense.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
