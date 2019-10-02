Huskies travel to California to face familiar foes

The No. 7 Washington men’s soccer team, after a 1-0 victory over Portland last weekend, is preparing for its stiffest test of the season this weekend on the road.
The Huskies (8-1, 2-0 Pac 12) will be traveling to California to face their conference rival in No. 2 Stanford, which lost the top spot to undefeated Virginia after a tie to Santa Barbara on Saturday. The Cardinal (7-0-1, 1-0 Pac 12) are consistently ranked among the top teams in the nation year-after-year and have scored a total of 21 goals so far this season, one more than the Huskies with one less game.
“They are an extremely tough and physical team, and we know the games against Stanford will be two of the hardest we play all year,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “They are the defending five-time Pac-12 champions for a reason.”
Clark understands how talented and deep Stanford is and believes that the UW has to at least split the series against it to claim the Pac-12 title.
Washington will be without freshman midfielder Imanol Rosales, who is unable to play against Stanford after being sent off in the game against Portland. Clark plans to play junior midfielder James Smith in his place.
“James has been one of the hardest working guys on our roster throughout this season,” Clark said. “He deserves the opportunity to be on the field and we’re excited to see him in real-game action.”
After the Stanford game, the Huskies will have a few days rest before taking on Cal. The Golden Bears (4-2-1, 0-1 Pac 12) started the season 3-0-1 before losing to powerhouses Denver and Stanford and winning against San Francisco on Saturday. They have played all but one of their games at home and will face Oregon State before the UW comes to town.
“We have to know who we are and stick to our game plan,” Bartlow said. “Cal plays the same way we do so if we focus on our own in-game actions and decisions, it will play out how we expect it to.”
