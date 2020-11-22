3-2-1, football: The Daily’s primer on Washington State

In the third week of a shortened season, the Washington football team hits the road to take on Washington State in Pullman, gunning for its eighth-straight Apple Cup victory. Before the Huskies take the field Friday night, let’s take a look at the Cougars.
3 numbers to know
3: In its opener against Oregon State, Washington State, under new head coach Nick Rolovich (1-0, 1-0), both scored and allowed three touchdowns on the ground. In the previous seven Apple Cups — all UW victories — former WSU head coach Mike Leach’s offense scored just five rushing touchdowns combined.
17: Throughout the Huskies’ seven straight Apple Cup wins over the Cougars, the defense has never surrendered more than 17 points. Perhaps it should be noted that UW's first-year head coach Jimmy Lake coached six of those seven defenses.
907: WSU and OSU combined for 907 yards of total offense in their battle during week one of Pac-12 play. The Cougars ran for more yards (229) than they threw for (227), while also surrendering 329 yards of passing to OSU’s quarterback Tristan Gebbia — who just so happened to be starting only the second game of his collegiate career.
2 players to watch
Jayden de Laura - QB
Rolovich will feature true freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura in the first year of his offensive scheme at WSU. In fact, Rolovich recruited de Laura while he was at Hawai’i, and now the two of them will take the field together in Pullman. In week one, de Laura threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-28 victory over Oregon State.
Ron Stone Jr. - DE
Sophomore defensive edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. had 1.5 sacks last week against Oregon State and a forced fumble. That gives him just one less sack than he had all of 2019 as a redshirt-freshman. He’ll likely give UW junior left tackle Jaxson Kirkland a worthy challenge all Friday night.
1 recap of last game
WSU came out guns blazing in last Saturday night’s 38-28 victory over the OSU, jumping out to a 28-7 lead midway through the third quarter. The defense stifled OSU for much of the night, until the Beavers’ junior running back Jermar Jefferson caught fire late in the second half, scoring all three of his touchdowns with under 20 minutes of game time remaining.
The Cougars’ lead quickly shrunk to just three points with 2:39 remaining in the fourth quarter after Jefferson’s third score of the game made it 31-28. But the Cougars answered on a 44-yard designed run to junior wide receiver Travell Harris, sealing the victory.
Despite pass-heavy offensive expectations for Rolovich and his true freshman quarterback, the Cougars made it clear they intended to establish the run, gashing the Beavers’ front seven for 229 yards on the ground.
