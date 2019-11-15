Niece, Sanders power Huskies to sweep of Buffs

It wasn’t always pretty, but the No. 13 Washington volleyball team was able to thoroughly dominate Colorado in the form of a sweep (25-22, 25-17, 25-19) Friday night.
Led by the power and stout defense of their middle blocker tandem, the Huskies (20-5, 11-4 Pac-12) hit at a .346 clip and finished with 18 more kills than the Buffaloes (11-14, 3-12 Pac-12).
Avie Niece and Lauren Sanders contributed to 15 of the UW’s 49 kills, and were heavily involved in the offense for most of the night.
“They both have been working really hard this week,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “We made an emphasis to get them more involved offensively. I like the number of attempts they received… we need that balance and certainly they were good tonight.”
Along with a nearly unstoppable day in the middle, with Sanders sliding over to the outside to hit, the pair helped the Huskies to 10 team blocks, as opposed to the Buffs’ six.
“The key is to see the set and know the shot they are going for and then go straight over,” Sanders said. “It sounds simple, but it’s not. When you do it though, it’s super fun.”
Service errors plagued the Huskies in the first set, who finished with five despite the set victory. To offset the five free points given to the Buffaloes, the UW made an extended effort to feed their middles, with great success. The pair had seven of their 15 total kills in the opening frame.
The second set was much cleaner, and still featured Washington’s middle blockers in the offense. It only committed one service error and produced four service aces to win a much more dominant 25-17 second set. That success carried over to another dominant third set, despite another four service errors.
The Huskies finished with 10 total on the night.
“Service errors don’t bother me when it looks normal,” Cook said. “Too many errors, and too many serves that didn’t look like normal serves to me. To win on Sunday, to win in December, we’ll have to be better.”
Washington will welcome No. 15 Utah into its doors Sunday, a team that beat them just a few weeks ago 3-1. Cook likened the challenge to playing a “Final Four worthy” team.
“It wasn’t very fun,” Sanders said of the Oct. 25 loss to Utah. “I just remember feeling what went wrong and wanting to go back and start the set over. So that’s this opportunity for us, starting over in our home gym. We know what we need to work on and we’re fired up to play them.”
With the postseason on the horizon, the Huskies will need to perform well in these kinds of games to prepare them for a potentially long run. First serve is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.
“I think tonight was us working on things this past week and putting them into play,” Niece said. “For Utah it’s going to be executing play-after-play… this is definitely going to be a test for December.”
Defensive specialists get late run
With a win all but wrapped up in the third set, Cook brought in freshman Sianna Houghton and junior Emma Calle, both sparingly used specialists to play alongside Shayne McPherson.
“We have some good defensive specialists in our gym,” Cook said. “And I want to take every opportunity to give kids experience when I can.”
Cook says that while he is coaching to win this year and focusing on this year’s team’s defense, both Houghton and Calle are a part of Washington’s future, with McPherson and fellow senior defensive specialist Cailin Onosko graduating.
“I wish we would have done it more this year,” Cook said. “We had a chance tonight so we went for it… Both those kids work their butt off every day in practice for their teammates so I was happy to see them on the floor.”
