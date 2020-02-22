UW gets series-clinching win over Fresno State

Junior starter Jack Enger gave up just one hit across six innings, and the Washington baseball team’s pitching staff held Fresno State to a .068 batting average on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, the offense, while underwhelming, did just enough to pull out a 2-1 victory and clinch the series.
Picking up where his fellow UW pitchers left off last night, Enger (1-0) allowed just one hit across six innings-pitched, continuing the dominance of the Husky staff, which holds a series ERA of 1.00. The Huskies’ starters currently own a strike-to-walkout ratio of 20-1 in this series.
That’s not to say the bullpen hasn’t done its job. In two games, the relief pitchers haven’t allowed a single run or issued a walk to any Fresno State (2-3) batter. In fact, they’ve only allowed two baserunners in six innings of relief.
In the bottom of the second, Enger committed his only mistake of the game against Fresno State’s junior catcher Zach Presno, who doubled to lead-off the bottom of the second. The next two Bulldog hitters grounded out, but it was enough to score Presno and give Fresno State a 1-0 lead.
Of course, Enger can hardly blame himself -- Presno has been raking this season, clubbing three home runs with six RBIs through the Bulldogs’ first five games. He’s had no answers for UW pitchers, though. His double in the fifth inning stands as his only hit of the series.
In the top of the fifth, the Huskies (4-2) took advantage of some feral pitching from Fresno State’s junior starter Oscar Carvajal (0-1). Having already hit two batters before recording an out in the inning, Carvajal drilled junior right fielder Christian Jones with the bases loaded to even up the score, 1-1.
Soon after, with one out and the bases still loaded, UW head coach Lindsay Meggs sent in freshman third baseman Christian Dicochea to pinch-hit. Dicochea promptly sent a long fly ball to center, deep enough to score the run from third for his first career RBI and give the UW a 2-1 lead.
This game, though, was all about pitching. After Enger’s six innings of one-hit ball, junior reliever Gabe Smith, who’s yet to allow even a single baserunner all season long, went about his business as usual, retiring four straight batters.
Then, Meggs trotted out junior left fielder and closer Davis Delorefice to pitch the ninth. Delorefice, seeking his third save in three relief appearances, quickly retired the first two Bulldogs before junior outfielder Nate Thimjon smoked a two-out triple down the right field line.
With a runner on third and two outs, Delorefice demonstrated his unphased demeanor, quickly retiring the last Bulldog hitter for his third save of 2020 and give the program its 2000th victory.
In all, the pitching staff held Fresno State hitters to just two hits in 29 at-bats, walking nobody and lowering its overall ERA from 3.60 to 3.17. This was also the third-straight game in which Husky pitching has surrendered just one run.
Tomorrow night, the Huskies hope to improve on their hitting with runners on-base. They went 3-for-14 in that category during Saturday’s pitcher’s duel.
Reach reporter Nicholas Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.