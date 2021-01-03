Huskies drop fifth straight conference game with loss to Utah

The Washington women’s basketball team lost its fifth straight conference game to Utah in a matchup that was much more competitive than the final score of 84-61 indicates. The Huskies (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12) kept it close for much of the game before the Utes (3-5, 2-5 Pac-12) blew them away in the fourth.
The first half was tight between the Huskies and Utes. The game went back and forth with neither team opening up more than a four point lead. Junior forward Haley Van Dyke and junior center Darcy Rees led the Huskies in scoring with seven points each.
The first half was very defensive with both teams shooting around 40 percent, with the Utes heading to the locker room with a 31-28 lead. The half was filled with turnovers, with both teams turning the ball over nine times.
Late in the third quarter the Huskies had pulled to within two points of the Utes. But then Utah’s offense came alive, finishing the quarter with an 8-0 run in the final minutes. The Utes got hot in the fourth quarter, outsourcing the Huskies 29-16.
Shooting was once again the achilles heel for the Huskies, as they only hit only 35 percent of their shots Sunday afternoon, and only 27.8 percent in the final quarter. The Huskies three point shooting fell off in the final frame hitting only 16.7 percent from three in a game where they shot almost 40 percent from deep.
Van Dyke was one of the only bright spots for the Huskies offensively, finishing the night as Washington’s leading scorer with 16 points and eight rebounds. Two other Huskies finished in double digit scoring. Rees scored 11 and senior forward Khayla Rooks finished the game with 10. No other Husky scored over six points.
The Huskies were also out rebounded by the Utes the entire game. The Utes finished with a 38-26 advantage on the boards. Van Dyke was the only Husky with over five rebounds.
Utah’s leading scorer was guard Bryanna Maxwell who scored all 24 of her points in the second half. Maxwell was key to Utah’s monster run in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 in the final period.
The Huskies will hope to put this loss behind them as they return to Montlake next weekend to take on No. 6 Arizona on Friday and Arizona State on Sunday.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.