Washington crews produce mixed results at Head of the Charles

The Washington men’s and women’s rowing teams kicked off their season this morning at the Head of the Charles regatta in Boston, Mass.
In the first race of the morning for the Huskies, the women finished in first place among 15 teams in the Championship Fours. Senior Dana Brooks coxed the UW boat to victory. Washington’s time trailed Brown for most of the race but the Huskies rallied and made a strong push to the finish to earn first with a time of 17:33.168 while Brown crossed the line in 17:35.721.
The Washington men only competed in one race, the Championship Eights. The UW trailed by about eight seconds in the early going and finished in ninth place (13:57.765). They finished just over 25 seconds behind first place U.S. Training Center - Oakland.
The last race of the day for Washington included two crews competing in the women's Championship Eights. The UW boats finished in 11th and 13th with times of 15:51.899 and 15:56.343 respectively as U.S. Training Center - Princeton captured first place.
The Huskies have a week off next week before hosting their first regatta of the fall season in the Head of the Lake on November 3.
Reach reporter Evan Wong at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @evan_wong29
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.