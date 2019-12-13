Huskies advance to Elite Eight with strong start over Kentucky

The No. 8 Washington volleyball team seemed to solve its problem with slow starts in a four-set victory (25-16, 26-24, 15-25, 25-22) over No. 9 Kentucky in the Sweet 16.
The Huskies kicked off the match with a dominant victory over the Wildcats, hitting .448. Senior outside hitter Kara Bajema led the Dawgs as usual with five kills, but junior Sam Drechsel also added four kills for a little more offensive diversity.
The Huskies served the Wildcats tough from the beginning of the match, with sophomore setter Ella May Powell serving Washington through a 7-0 run to get off to a big lead early. The UW also had two aces in each of the first two sets, finishing with seven aces overall. Powell had three aces for the Dawgs.
As the match went on, Bajema took more of the offensive weight, finishing with 24 kills while hitting .400. She was the only Husky in double-digit kills, and also lead the team with 13 digs for a double-double. With that performance, she set a new single-season kill record for Washington with 577, passing the top-3 within the span of the match.
Sophomore hitter Claire Hoffman had one of her best matches since returning from injury, with eight kills. Senior middle blocker Avie Niece also added eight kills and five blocks.
After a strong first two sets to take a 2-0 lead, the Huskies stumbled in the third set. They went from hitting in the mid-400s to hitting barely above .000 through the third, making more errors than they’d made in the first two sets combined.
The fourth set stayed close, tying 11 times and the lead changing five times. But the Huskies came out on top to take the match.
Washington will play No. 1 Baylor in the Elite Eight Saturday at 1 p.m. The match will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.