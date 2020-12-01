Washington forced to embrace the unexpected for success

Following a 34-point beatdown against No. 2 Baylor, the Washington men’s basketball team was “lethargic” in Tuesday’s 57-42 loss to UC Riverside. Shooting just 29.6% from the field and 15% from three, including an 0-of-12 streak in the game’s waning minutes, the Huskies not only struggled to find a rhythm offensively, but had significant issues on the defensive end.
However, whether said problems were product of fatigue or a general lack of execution, Tuesday’s loss proved that if the Huskies aim to make something of the 2020-21 campaign, they will be forced to roll with the punches that coincide with a season played in the midst of a pandemic, which will include adjusting to their ever-changing schedule.
For example, though it received less than 24 hours’ notice before its matchup with UC Riverside, which forced the team to modify its travel plans and spend another night in Las Vegas, it will be necessary for UW to take such changes in stride, which is something they appeared to struggle with against the Highlanders, as noted by head coach Mike Hopkins in a postgame press conference following the loss.
“We wanted to try to play and get the bad taste out of our mouth after Baylor and it backfired a little bit,” he said. “We looked lethargic and like the quick turnaround was really tough on the legs.”
With that being said, Washington will have little time to dwell on these issues so, with little rest and a hectic schedule, it will be interesting to see how Washington responds in their Pac-12 opener.
“I wish we had a couple practices to figure it out,” Hopkins said. “But we’re about to get on a bus to Utah to go down there and play a Pac-12 game.”
Huskies struggling to develop desired identity
Though it shouldn’t necessarily come as a shock that a team might struggle to get things going early in their season — especially given the absence of any preseason — the magnitude of the Huskies struggles through their first two games raise significant questions for the rest of the season.
For instance, though Washington hopes to play quickly with their guard-heavy roster, difficulties on the defensive end have kept the Huskies from achieving their desired pace. Following Tuesday’s loss, senior guard Quade Green, who was UW’s leading scorer with 18 points, was adamant about what the team’s primary point of focus needs to be.
“It really comes down to defense,” Green said. “If we don’t get stops, we can’t get into transition, which is what we want, and we can’t get open looks.”
In addition, while the heap of guards Washington is cycling through their lineup might enable the team to eventually push the tempo, their lack of size has contributed to significant rebounding woes over the season’s first two contests, which Hopkins addressed postgame.
“We may have to look at different lineups,” Hopkins said. “Our best offensive lineup, which is what we’ve been struggling with, is our small ball, but it’s really hurt us with our rebounding.”
Moreover, another question facing the Huskies is one of fatigue. Washington has looked sluggish at times, through slow cuts and stationary offensive sets, which will need to be addressed should the team ever achieve their offensive goals. Hopkins mentioned he was willing to be flexible with his rotations, and that new lineups could come into play.
“I only like to play seven or eight guys, but I might have to go deeper into the bench to get these guys some rest,” Hopkins said
Reach reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
