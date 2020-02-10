Huskies prepare for gauntlet of games in Florida

The No. 1 Washington softball team opened its 2020 season with an undefeated weekend in Atlanta and now looks ahead to playing seven games in five days in Florida.
The Huskies (5-0) displayed their potential, beating their opponents in an array of fashions, hitting double-digit runs three times but also playing in a pair of one-run games. The close games on Saturday tested the Huskies and gave the team a unique challenge.
“It was good to see us have to battle through those games,” head coach Heather Tarr said.
Washington will likely have to play in a number of close games this upcoming weekend as it takes on four top-25 teams. After a travel day, Washington will get back to work Tuesday with a training day before taking on Central Florida Wednesday afternoon.
The Huskies then head to Clearwater for their second tournament of the season: the St. Pete Clearwater Invitational. Washington will open the tournament with two straight top-10 matchups, taking on No. 2 Alabama on Thursday, then No. 9 Florida State Friday morning.
“It doesn’t change how we compete and how we train to play,” Tarr said. “Sometimes different opponents stress you out that you don't know about, but it’s our normal schedule. We will take any chance we get.”
The weekend continues when the UW squares off against Liberty, who knocked off No. 21 Ole Miss last weekend. Then, the UW will play two more top-25 matchups, against South Carolina and Texas Tech, with the tournament concluding with a headline game versus Team USA on Sunday.
Sunday’s game against Team USA will be the first of two, as the UW hosts the national team on March 12. With so much softball to be played between Wednesday and Sunday, the Huskies aren’t thinking too far ahead to the exciting matchup against Team USA, which features former UW shortstop Ali Aguilar.
“When we get in the moment we will be in the moment,” Tarr said. “It will be fun. It’s a good experience to play someone twice. It helps us prepare for Pac-12 play.”
Reynolds expected back Wednesday
On Saturday, sophomore Sami Reynolds exited the game after an apparent ankle injury due to a diving catch in the outfield. Reynolds did not play Sunday, but did not need a boot or crutches. Tarr said that the sophomore outfielder would be available on Wednesday, barring any setbacks.
